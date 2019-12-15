DJ Sbu's bio: net worth, house, books, cars, songs, wife and more

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope, is a famous disk jockey, TV and radio host, music producer, and established entrepreneur. He encourages and advises the youth to make something out of themselves. He also offers entrepreneurship lessons and has a big heart for the unemployed youth in South Africa.

Sbu Leope is the epitome of success for many South Africans who adore him, having come from a humble upbringing and struggled with life. He has risen to the media industry through sheer hard work and commitment.

Profile summary

Full name Sbusiso Leope Also known as DJ Sbu Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1977 Age 45 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Tembisa, South Africa Nationality South African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Bald Eye colour Black Mother Ntombizodwa Father Mothlegi Leope Relationship status Single Children 1 School Central Secondary School University Media University Profession TV and radio presenter, MC, entrepreneur Net worth $1.57 Million TikTok @djsbulive Facebook @DJ Sbu DJ Sbu's Instagram @djsbulive

DJ Sbu's biography

Sbu was born in 1979 in Tembisa, South Africa, to his parents, Ntombizodwa and Mothlegi Leope. He was an only child in his family.

Educational background

He attended Central Secondary School in Pretoria. After that, he joined Media University to study engineering.

Career

Sbu joined a radio station to be a broadcast presenter. He worked as a volunteer producer and presenter for one and a half years. While at it, he discovered his love for radio and TV.

He joined the popular radio station YFM two years later, where he produced and presented a weekend slot called Beauty and the Beast. His popularity grew so much on the station that he was given his primetime slot, Y-Lens.

DJ Sbu left YFM in 2007 to host the breakfast show on Ukhozi FM. After a year, he returned to YFM before leaving to join Metro FM in 2010.

DJ Sbu's radio station career at YFM allowed him to emerge and become famous as a radio host. He has worked as a producer and host for popular weekend shows and filmed a film called Hang Time.

He was also featured in a Toyota Tazz advert and later did a commercial for World Online. He was also featured on Isidingo in 2001 and starred in It Rained Last Night.

DJ Sbu co-founded TS Records with businessman TK Nciza, which promotes some of the country's best musicians, including afro-pop sensations Zahara, Lungelo, and Nhlanhla Nciza.

The label was created to represent black people from disadvantaged backgrounds. He's also dabbled in other aspects of production. He hosts the reality game show Friends Like These.

DJ Sbu's songs

The DJ has recorded several songs that have garnered much acclaim. Some of his songs include:

Year Song 2020 Nakupenda 2020 Beautiful 2020 Mmangwane 2020 Leadership 2020 Stronger 2014 Indlela Yam' 2014 Ngyabonga 2014 MoFaya 2012 Ndiza 2012 Qina 2012 Vuka Uyiphinde 2012 Change Is Coming 2012 Saka Leena 2011 Ghubuluzing 2011 Ng'thandimali 2011 Waintolovhela 2011 Lengoma 2011 Reading Your Mind 2011 Sbuda Ore Jela Bana 2011 No More Breakfast 2011 Touch The Sky 2011 Ndenzeni 2011 Mama Afrika 2006 Mapaputsi 2006 Remember When It Rained 2006 For A Reason 2006 Til The Morning Comes 2006 Falling 2006 Love And Let Love

Below are the other songs he has released.

Year Song 2006 Skhova John Hier 2006 Get Together 2006 Falling 2006 Get Together 2003 Amakoporosh

Awards

Some of the awards he has won include:

Year Award 2016 Metro FM Awards 2015 South African Music Awards for Best Remix 2012 18th Annual South African Music Awards 2007 South African Music Awards 2004 South African Music Awards

DJ Sbu's books

The accomplished entrepreneur has written a book, Billionaire$ Under Construction: The Mindset of an Entrepreneur, that tells readers how to develop ideas and turn them into successful businesses.

He has also written a book named The Art of Hustling: Sell or Surrender and The Hustler's Corner SA. Both books were published by his Leadership 2020 organization, which focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. In his books, he emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurial skills.

DJ Sbu's house and cars

The DJ lives in a modern, beautiful home in South Africa. The house has an in-built recording studio. When it comes to DJ Sbu's cars, he stated that he does not own any and instead drives his company's vehicle. He also said he had driven all the fantastic cars in his youth.

What is DJ Sbu's net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be $1.84 million. His wealth is attributed to his career as a radio and TV presenter and his businesses. He founded DJ Sbu Mofaya, an energy drink for sale. He also serves as an MC for corporate and social events such as weddings.

Who is DJ Sbu's wife?

The South African TV host is not married. He does have a daughter, Waratwa Leope, with his former partner Disebo Makatsa. He was rumoured to have dated a South African actress Terry Pheto and a student named Boitmelo Mahlase.

DJ Sbu has proved to many South Africans that dreams are achievable by becoming one of the most famous DJs in South Africa. He started as a volunteer to become recognized due to his talent and hard work in a highly competitive industry.

