Global site navigation

DJ Sbu's bio: net worth, house, books, cars, songs, wife and more
Сelebrity biographies

DJ Sbu's bio: net worth, house, books, cars, songs, wife and more

by  Ruth Gitonga Adrianna Simwa

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope, is a famous disk jockey, TV and radio host, music producer, and established entrepreneur. He encourages and advises the youth to make something out of themselves. He also offers entrepreneurship lessons and has a big heart for the unemployed youth in South Africa.

Dj Sbu
Sbusiso Leope posing. Photo: @djsbulive (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Sbu Leope is the epitome of success for many South Africans who adore him, having come from a humble upbringing and struggled with life. He has risen to the media industry through sheer hard work and commitment.

Profile summary

Full name Sbusiso Leope
Also known asDJ Sbu
Gender Male
Date of birth28 May 1977
Age45 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthTembisa, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBald
Eye colourBlack
MotherNtombizodwa
FatherMothlegi Leope
Relationship statusSingle
Children1
SchoolCentral Secondary School
UniversityMedia University
ProfessionTV and radio presenter, MC, entrepreneur
Net worth$1.57 Million
TikTok@djsbulive
Facebook@DJ Sbu
DJ Sbu's Instagram@djsbulive

Read also

Thapelo Molomo biography: age, wife, songs, job, performance, profile, net worth

DJ Sbu's biography

Sbu was born in 1979 in Tembisa, South Africa, to his parents, Ntombizodwa and Mothlegi Leope. He was an only child in his family.

Educational background

He attended Central Secondary School in Pretoria. After that, he joined Media University to study engineering.

Career

Sbu joined a radio station to be a broadcast presenter. He worked as a volunteer producer and presenter for one and a half years. While at it, he discovered his love for radio and TV.

He joined the popular radio station YFM two years later, where he produced and presented a weekend slot called Beauty and the Beast. His popularity grew so much on the station that he was given his primetime slot, Y-Lens.

DJ Sbu left YFM in 2007 to host the breakfast show on Ukhozi FM. After a year, he returned to YFM before leaving to join Metro FM in 2010.

Read also

Who is Zenzelisphesihle Xulu? Everything to know about Sparky Xulu

DJ Sbu's radio station career at YFM allowed him to emerge and become famous as a radio host. He has worked as a producer and host for popular weekend shows and filmed a film called Hang Time.

He was also featured in a Toyota Tazz advert and later did a commercial for World Online. He was also featured on Isidingo in 2001 and starred in It Rained Last Night.

DJ Sbu co-founded TS Records with businessman TK Nciza, which promotes some of the country's best musicians, including afro-pop sensations Zahara, Lungelo, and Nhlanhla Nciza.

The label was created to represent black people from disadvantaged backgrounds. He's also dabbled in other aspects of production. He hosts the reality game show Friends Like These.

DJ Sbu's songs

The DJ has recorded several songs that have garnered much acclaim. Some of his songs include:

Read also

Don Mlangeni's biography: age, children, wife, weight loss, on Uzalo, profiles

YearSong
2020Nakupenda
2020Beautiful
2020Mmangwane
2020Leadership
2020Stronger
2014Indlela Yam'
2014Ngyabonga
2014MoFaya
2012Ndiza
2012Qina
2012Vuka Uyiphinde
2012Change Is Coming
2012Saka Leena
2011Ghubuluzing
2011Ng'thandimali
2011Waintolovhela
2011Lengoma
2011Reading Your Mind
2011Sbuda Ore Jela Bana
2011No More Breakfast
2011Touch The Sky
2011Ndenzeni
2011Mama Afrika
2006Mapaputsi
2006Remember When It Rained
2006For A Reason
2006Til The Morning Comes
2006Falling
2006Love And Let Love

Below are the other songs he has released.

YearSong
2006Skhova John Hier
2006Get Together
2006Falling
2006Get Together
2003Amakoporosh

Awards

Some of the awards he has won include:

YearAward
2016Metro FM Awards
2015South African Music Awards for Best Remix
201218th Annual South African Music Awards
2007South African Music Awards
2004South African Music Awards

Read also

Who is Smash Afrika? Age, wife, qualifications, businesses, career, profiles

DJ Sbu's books

The accomplished entrepreneur has written a book, Billionaire$ Under Construction: The Mindset of an Entrepreneur, that tells readers how to develop ideas and turn them into successful businesses.

Dj Sbu wife
A photo of the South African DJ. Photo: @djsbulive (modified by author)
Source: UGC

He has also written a book named The Art of Hustling: Sell or Surrender and The Hustler's Corner SA. Both books were published by his Leadership 2020 organization, which focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. In his books, he emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurial skills.

DJ Sbu's house and cars

The DJ lives in a modern, beautiful home in South Africa. The house has an in-built recording studio. When it comes to DJ Sbu's cars, he stated that he does not own any and instead drives his company's vehicle. He also said he had driven all the fantastic cars in his youth.

What is DJ Sbu's net worth?

Read also

Who is Rudeboy Paul? Everything to know about the SA musician

His net worth is estimated to be $1.84 million. His wealth is attributed to his career as a radio and TV presenter and his businesses. He founded DJ Sbu Mofaya, an energy drink for sale. He also serves as an MC for corporate and social events such as weddings.

Who is DJ Sbu's wife?

The South African TV host is not married. He does have a daughter, Waratwa Leope, with his former partner Disebo Makatsa. He was rumoured to have dated a South African actress Terry Pheto and a student named Boitmelo Mahlase.

DJ Sbu has proved to many South Africans that dreams are achievable by becoming one of the most famous DJs in South Africa. He started as a volunteer to become recognized due to his talent and hard work in a highly competitive industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Rob Hersov? Biography, family, movies, businesses, net worth

Read also

Who is Roxy Burger? Age, family, qualifications, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Rob Hersov, a South African entrepreneur, senior executive, and private investor known to be one of the most influential businessmen in the country.

Having lived in the United Kingdom for most of his life, he returned to South Africa to help improve investment opportunities. What else is there to say about him?

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel