Who is Rudeboy Paul? Everything to know about the SA musician

Paul Mnisi, who is popularly known by his stage name Rudeboy Paul is a South African poet, musician, vocalist, presenter, DJ, actor and editor. He is best known to television audiences as the host of the music shows Jam Alley and Lilizela Mlilizeli.

Mnisi is currently running his production company, Rudeboy Productions Ltd, which offers music productions and voice-overs services.



Paul's love for art, entertainment and music attained an enviable height in 2001 when he registered Rudeboy Productions Ltd. Besides, he has been a radio and TV presenter for a couple of years, making him one of South Africa's seasoned presenters.

Rudeboy Pual's profile & bio summary

Real Name Paul Mvulane Mnisi Stage Name Rudeboy Date of birth July 1, 1977 Age 45 years of age in 2022 Gender Male Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown College Boston City Campus Marital Status Married Wife Bondo Sefularo Sexual Orientation Straight Profession Presenter, Musician, Poet Social Media Instagram, Twitter

What is the real name of Rudeboy?

The famous entertainer Rudeboy Paul's real name is Paul Mvulane Mnisi. He is a poet, musician, vocalist, emcee, presenter, DJ, actor and editor.

How old is Rudeboy now?

Mnisi was born on July 1, 1977, in South Africa. Mnisi is 45 years of age in 2022. Little is known about his family and early life.

Rudeboy Pual's education

He attended both elementary and secondary school in Southern Africa. Later, he enrolled at the Boston City Campus for media studies.

Rudeboy is best known to television audiences as the host of the music shows Jam Alley and Lilizela Mlilizeli.



Is Paul Mnisi married?

He has been married to Bondo Sefularo-Mnisi since October 2013. The marriage ceremony was held in Ekurhuleni.

Rudeboy Pual's career

Rudeboy Paul started his career in 1995, presenting a youth environmental programme called Ecovision. In 1996, he landed a job at the Voice of Soweto as a field reporter, newsreader and presenter. He started as a newsreader at the station before landing a Breakfast Show on Saturdays.

In 1997, he joined the popular radio station Yfm where he got the stage name, Rudeboy in 2002. In 1999, Rudeboy was selected to present the SABC1 broadcast Jam Alley, a youth music show. In 2002, he became the editor of YMag, which won the best Youth Magazine Award at the Sappi Pica Awards.

Mnisi is a South African poet, musician, vocalist, presenter, DJ, actor and editor.



He took a break from media until 2007, when he joined SABC2 as a presenter of Lilizela Mlilizeli, a music game show. Rudeboy has appeared in Soul City and Amandla-A Revolution in Four Part Harmony and The Lion's Trial.

Where is Rudeboy Paul now?

Rudeboy Paul Mnisi is focused on running his production company, which offers many services within the entertainment industry, such as music productions and voice-overs. He also covers various topics, from socio/political affairs to art and culture.

Above is everything you need to know about Paul Mnisi's biography. Rudeboy Paul has remained relevant in the entertainment industry, garnering an unimaginably large fan base on social media.

