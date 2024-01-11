Michael Schoeffling's story: Movies, family, latest news

Whenever Michael Schoeffling is mentioned, the 80s American teen comedy film Sixteen Candles comes to mind. He is remembered for his iconic character in the movie as Jake Ryan. But he retired when his acting career was about to bloom, and fans expected more of him on their screen. As a result, many are curious to know what happened to the former celebrity actor.

Michael Schoeffling in different movies. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, TriStar on Getty Images (modified by author)

Michael Schoeffling is an American actor and model. He was among the rising stars of the 80s and 90s movie industry. It has been over 39 years since he shot to fame, and his few movie appearances verify his incredible talent.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Earl Schoeffling Gender Male Date of birth 10 December 1960 Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Valerie Robinson Children 2 School Cherokee High School University/college Temple University, Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute Profession Former model, actor, businessman Net worth $500,000

Michael Schoeffling's brief bio

Michael Schoeffling (63 years of age as of January 2024) was born on 10 December 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but grew up in South Jersey. He has an elder brother named Tom and a younger brother named Matt.

Education

According to sources, Schoeffling attended Cherokee High School in New Jersey and later obtained a degree in Liberal Arts from Temple University in Philadelphia.

In school, he was an active sportsman who participated in wrestling competitions and won national and international championships for the Jr. U.S wrestling team. Michael ventured into modelled and started acting at a young age, so he enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute in Manhattan to build his career.

Michael Schoeffling and Gabrielle Anwar in a scene from the film Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. Photo: Buena Vista

What movies has Michael Schoeffling been in?

Michael has been in several hit 80s and 90s movies like Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken and Sylvester. Initially, in the mid-1980s, he pursued becoming a model. He modelled for GQ and photographer Bruce Weber. But he later focused on acting.

His first role and fame came at the age of 23 when he played his role in the John Hughes movie Sixteen Candles. Since then, until his retirement, he appeared in eleven movies. Below is a list of Michael Schoeffling's movies and their year of release:

S/N Movie title Role Year 1 Sixteen Candles Jack Ryan 1984 2 Racing with the Moon Amputee Soldier 1984 3 Sylvester Matt 1985 4 Vision Quest Kenny "Kuch" Kuchera 1985 5 Let's Get Harry Corey Burck 1986 6 The Hitchhiker Lance 1986 7 Belizaire the Cajun Hypolite Leger 1989 8 Longtime Companion Michael 1989 9 Slaves of Newyork Jan 1989 10 Mermaids Joe Perretti 1990 11 Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken Al Carver 1991

What happened to Michael Schoeffling?

Schoeffling called it quits from acting in 1991. He swapped his acting career for a furniture business.

What does Michael Schoeffling do now?

Michael opened a woodworking shop in Northeastern Pennsylvania and started making handcrafted pieces of furniture. He reportedly retired because movie roles were no longer coming, and he needed money to care for his family. He had this to say:

In film work, you do the best you can under the given circumstances, but you don't have control. At least, I don't. Actors spend most of their time out of work, so I actually spend more time making furniture. The thing about furniture that's much better than acting is that it's just me. There's no director, no script - the concept is me unless a client wants something.

Is Michael Schoeffling married?

Michael married his wife in 1987, and they have been together for nearly four decades.

Who is Michael Schoeffling's wife?

Michael's wife is Valarie Robinson. She is also an American former model and actress. She began acting in 1977 with her first movie, Having Babies II. She also starred in Patty Hearst and Over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Schoeffling swung a lasso in a scene of the movie Sylvester. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Does Michael Schoeffling have a son?

The former actor and his wife have a son named Zane Schoeffling. He was born on 6 August 1988. They also have a daughter, Scarlett, who was born in 1990 and is quite active on social media. She took after her parents as an actress and works as a model for brands like Neutrogena. More so, Black: The Jackie Ryan Story and Billions are part of her acting credits.

Where is Michael Schoeffling now?

The Sixteen Candles cast member is a family man living in his hometown in Pennsylvania. He still runs his woodwork shop but is off the public radar. His daughter Scarlett posts his pictures and family on her Instagram page @scarloz.

How much is Michael Schoeffling worth?

Michael has an estimated net worth of $500,000, as revealed by Celebrity Net Worth. He made this from his career, first as an actor and then as a woodwork expert.

If Michael Schoeffling had continued pursuing his acting career, he could have become one of the most exceptional actors in history. Despite that, fans from the 80s cherish him, and his talented daughter carries on his legacy.

