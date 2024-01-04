Top Gun star Kelly McGillis' bio: where is she now?

More than three decades have passed since the 1986 premiere of Top Gun, a film that propelled Kelly McGillis, who portrayed Charlie, into the limelight as Tom Cruise's love interest. Despite the initial surge in fame during the '80s, her career trajectory did not match the soaring expectations. Her absence in the 2022 blockbuster sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, has further sparked curiosity among fans who wonder what happened to the actress.

Top Gun star Kelly McGillis. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage, Larry Busacca on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Harrowing experiences, including assaults, addiction, and failed marriages, marred Kelly McGillis' career. These challenges led her to step away from the limelight and embrace new paths, contributing minimally to the entertainment industry. Here is what you should know about the Top Gun star and how she has transformed over the years.

Kelly McGillis' profile summary

Full name Kelly Ann McGillis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence Hendersonville, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 93-68-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Virginia Joan McGillis Father Donald Manson McGillis Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-partners Boyd Black, Fred Tillman, and Melanie Leis Children 2 School The Juilliard School, Newport Harbor High School College Allan Hancock College Profession Actress Net worth $4 million

Kelly McGillis' bio

The Top Gun actress was born in Newport Beach, California, United States, to her parents, Donald Manson, a general practitioner, and Virginia Joan McGillis, a homemaker.

Kelly grew up with two siblings, Karen and Kathleen McGillis. She holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity, with Scots-Irish and German roots from her parents and Welsh ancestry.

How old is Kelly McGillis?

As of 2023, famous actress Kelly McGillis is 66 years of age; she was born on 9 July 1957.

Education

Kelly McGillis attended Newport Harbour High School before heading to New York City to study acting at the Juilliard School in 1975. She later pursued a college education at Allan Hancock College's Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, California.

Actress Kelly McGillis at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Arthur Mola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelly McGillis' career

She made her film debut in 1983, portraying Geneva in the comedy-drama Reuben, Reuben. Her extensive career includes 54 acting credits, as listed on her IMDb profile. Some of Kelly McGillis' movies and TV shows include:

Witness

Dirty John

Made in Heaven

The House on Carroll Street

The Accused

Stake Land

The Innkeepers

We Are What We Are

Z Nation

The L word

How old was Kelly McGillis when filming Top Gun?

Kelly McGillis was 27 years old when the filming for Top Gun began in the summer of 1985. The film was subsequently released approximately a year later, in May 1986.

Why was Kelly McGinnis not in the new Top Gun?

Why was not Kelly in Maverick? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly McGillis revealed the production team did not contact her for the new Top Gun, Maverick.

She attributed her exclusion to her age and appearance. Director Joseph Kosinski also mentioned he had no plans to bring back Kelly's character in the sequel.

What happened to Kelly McGillis after Top Gun?

After Top Gun, McGillis shifted her focus to raising her daughters, maintaining sobriety, and teaching acting at the New York Studio for Stage and Screen. She also manages her genetic condition, alpha-1 antitrypsin disorder.

But then, she faced tragic events, including a woman attacking her in her home on 17 June 2016, which resulted in scratches and wounds. This incident and others prompted her to apply for a concealed weapon license for self-protection.

McGillis at Stake Land premiere in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Arthur Mola

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kelly McGillis' partner?

Kelly McGillis is currently divorced. She was married to Boyd Black, an associate Juilliard student, from 1979 to 1981. In 1989, she married Fred Tillman, and they shared two daughters, Sonora and Kelsey Tillman, before divorcing in 2002.

During a 2009 interview with SheWired, McGillis affirmed her identity as an LGBTQIA+ member. She entered a civil partnership in 2010, engaging with Melanie Leis, a Philadelphia sales executive. But their union was dissolved in 2011.

How is Kelly McGills and Tom Cruise's relationship?

Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise’s relationship is professional. While Kelly portrayed Tom Cruise's loving companion in Top Gun, the two never shared a romantic connection in real life.

Kelly McGinnis’ then and now

The Top Gun actress has undergone a notable transformation since her debut in the movie in the '80s. Formerly known for her slim and alluring appearance, she faced weight and body image struggles.

But she has reportedly shed considerable weight, from 263 to 163 pounds. McGillis attributed her success to a disciplined regimen. She said she combined exercise with a balanced diet, reducing her daily caloric intake from 2000 to 1200 calories.e

How much is Kelly McGillis worth?

Kelly McGillis' net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made her wealth primarily from her acting career.

Kelly McGillis's absence in the Top Gun sequel has raised questions about the actress' life, which was marked by tragic events. Despite this, she persists in acting, albeit not as prominently as before, embracing a transformative journey as she continues in the industry.

READ ALSO: What relationship does Ike Turner Jr have with Tina Turner? All about him

As published on Briefly, Ike Turner was an American musician, bandleader, and songwriter best known for his work as a part of the musical duo Ike and Tina Turner with his former wife, Tina. He began his musical career as a guitarist and pianist in the 1950s.

One of his sons, Ike Turner Jr, and his wife, Tina, shared a close bond, so many began to wonder about their relationship. Despite his difficulties as a child in a rocky marriage and family, he has forged his path as an artist and entrepreneur, carving out his place in music.

Source: Briefly News