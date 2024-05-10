The MK Party believes it made the correct decision in expelling its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo

Khumalo accused Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of forging his letter of resignation from the party President position

The co-founder also accused the MK Party and Jacob Zuma of illegally booting him out of his organisation

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela stands by its decision to axe its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images and X/ @TheZuluNator

The MK Party believes its decision to expel its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo, was correct.

MK Party denies witch hunt against co-founder

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela responded to Khumalo’s statement that he never resigned as party President. Khumalo also accused Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of forging his resignation letter.

According to EWN, Khumalo told the Constitutional Court that he never resigned as the party’s number one and accused Msholozi of illegally kicking him out of the party.

Ndhlela told @IOL that Khumalo’s expulsion wasn’t a witch hunt, as the decision was made in his presence. Ndlela explained that upon the MK Party’s inception, the plan had always been for former President Jacob Zuma to become its leader.

The revelations come as the ConCourt was scheduled to hear arguments in IEC’s challenge of an Electoral Court ruling allowing Msholozi to contest the Election despite his criminal conviction on 10 May 2024.

Jabulani Khumalo’s forgery allegations spark debate

Khumalo’s allegations against the Msholozi’s daughter sent tongues wagging on social media.

@siphonzuza1972 said:

“History will judge him harshly as the Askari who can do anything for money.”

@Xoh_Gazu added:

“This guy fumbled big time by selling out. ”

@Grgtoli pointed out:

“You know Politicians don't mean what they say and don't say what they mean. Khumalo is no exception. The best example is Jacob himself.”

@mosika40134 wondered:

“What if the letter he wrote is not the one submitted to IEC ay this party neyi nkinga zayo.”

@Zwanebs asked:

“Sellouts don't want to take any responsibility, e.g. state capture.”

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sets the record straight

Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla dismissed speculation that her father was grooming her to become the MK Party’s deputy.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter said she saw herself as her father’s protector and support system within the MK Party.

Zuma-Sambudla further explained that while she was number 18 on the party’s candidate list, she had no ambitions to be an MP.

