Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has dismissed speculation that her father was grooming her to become the MK Party’s deputy

Jacob Zuma’s daughter said that she sees herself as her father’s protector and support system within the MK Party

Zuma-Sambudla further explained that while she was number 18 on the party’s candidate list, she had no ambitions to be an MP

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla dismissed speculation that her father was grooming her to deputise him in the MK Party. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has dismissed speculation that Jacob Zuma has planned to appoint her as the deputy of the MK Party.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's role in the MK Party

Zuma-Sambudla told The Shady PHodcast that while she had no ambitions to be in parliament, she considered herself the former President’s protector support system within the party.

Zuma-Sambudla explained that she is part of the party’s national core and votes with other comrades in policymaking.

According to TimesLIVE, the former stay-at-home mom was number 18 on the MK Party’s candidate list.

The MK Party made news when it expelled its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo.

Netizens on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Netizens' views on Zuma-Sambudla's interview and role within the organisation varied, with some believing she might ascend after the General Election.

@Sir_Pixels said:

“It does nor suit their narrative.”

@Vuyo42617977 added:

“ This is just an interim structure, plz wait for the real structure how many times MK Party is saying this, or u just want any negative narrative you can get”

@patel_s87 commented:

“MK voters beware your leader is just a puppet to his little girl.”

@siyand26 predicted:

“Phaaaakama Duduzile ixesha On another episode.”

@alecalzito said:

“Zuma cult reserves for Nkandla only. Let me get my popcorn.”

MK Party Youth League supports Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that the MK Party’s Youth League has backed Jacob Zuma against Jabulani Khumalo in the ongoing leadership squabble.

The League released a statement condemning Khumalo’s attempt to suspend Zuma and remove him from the ballot.

The party's youth wing further cautioned Khumalo and told him to stop undermining Zuma’s leadership.

