More members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party could be expelled in the build-up to the upcoming general elections

The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spoke after the MKP kicked out the co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo and other members

Ndhlela said the party would continue to kick members out for working with external forces to destabilise the party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jabulani Khumalo is not the only MKP member that will be removed. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party could give more members the boot after it expelled a few members recently, including the co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo.

MK expels founders and other members

According to IOL, MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela severely criticised the former members. He added that the party had an intelligence report that revealed that the members who had been chased out of the party had acted on behalf of external forces to influence and destabilise the party. He also said Khumalo, who was the co-founder of the party, had a ceremonial role and no fundamental role in the MKP.

Ndhlela also said that expelling the former party members would not impact the party's election campaign and delivered a scathing rebuke.

"These people were becoming cancer in the organisation, and their actions risked collapsing it, and the party had to act to put a stop to that."

South Africans stunned

Netizens discussing the sudden change of events on @ComradeMDU's tweet were shocked that Khumalo was no longer part of the MKP.

Dreezy Shango said:

"It's a known fact that Khumalo registered the party, but little did he know that it's actually a family social club to preserve and protect the JZ controversial legacy."

Kenny said:

"Khumalo must close this party down tomorrow."

Spokesperson said:

"Khumalo, though. Did he think that, in his sober mind, he could dribble Msholozi?"

CheGuevara said:

"I think Zuma doesn't want what happened in the ANC to happen in the MK party, where spies were allowed in influential positions."

Mandla Nungunde Ngwenya said:

"Baba J Khumalo might deregister his party."

Jacob Zuma says MK will save black people

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma, the president of the MK Party, said the party would save black people.

He said the party will liberate black people who he believes are still under oppression. South Africans wondered why he did not save black people when he was still the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News