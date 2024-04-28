Former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party experienced a significant shake-up as several top leaders were purged just before the May 29 elections

The move comes amidst allegations of secret meetings with ANC leaders and financial misconduct

The MK Party's expulsion of founder Jabulani Khumalo and others was described as a move to cleanse the party

JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, has recently undergone a restructuring process.

Zuma removes MK Party leaders

According to TimesLIVE, several top leaders, including founder Jabulani Khumalo, have been removed. There were concerns about secret meetings with ANC leaders and financial problems.

Khumalo, who played a role in registering the MK Party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), was dismissed alongside four other members. The expulsion of Khumalo, including Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson, was described as a measure to safeguard the party's integrity and ensure alignment with its overarching goals.

MK Party clears the air

According to a statement from the MK Party, the restructuring was prompted by external attempts to destabilise the party. It urged MK members to remain disciplined and support the party's efforts to gain traction and secure a significant mandate in the upcoming elections.

Earlier this year, the party had problems with its leaders. They even put a restraining order on their president, Jabulani Khumalo. The party said Khumalo wasn't supposed to represent them because he wasn't chosen as president, and they think he didn't help the MK Party grow.

Mzansi responds

People are concerned about the party's internal politics. Many have sided with the statesman, while others are not surprised.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NdabeLit asked:

"So they'll split."

@Ntala Mokabane shared:

"Duduzile is cleaning so early."

@Mazinywecanti commented:

"We want to hear why he is expelled from the horse's mouth. Call him to come and clear his name."

@Dlamanzi expressed:

"I think they're playing games."

@pinstruggles joked:

"Hahahahaha, ANC thieves took over that party."

Jacob Zuma says MK Party will save black people

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a Former president and the leader of the MK party, Jacob Zuma, who promised that the MKP would emancipate black people.

Zuma said black people have been oppressed, and the party will ensure they are liberated from poverty.

South Africans slammed him and questioned why he did not emancipate black people when he was still the president.

