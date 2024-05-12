Sizwe Dlhomo wanted people to see that he is still doing well in life and shared a sneak peek into his possessions

Media personality Sizwe took part in an exchange on Twitter after someone wanted to know more about his yard

Sizwe Dlhomo was happy to oblige after a netizen asked for more as he posted pictures and videos of his land in Johannesburg

Sizwe Dlhomo caught people's attention on social media when he showed off his yard. The radio personality shared pictures and videos for people to see his big piece of land located in Johannesburg.

Sizwe Dlhomo wanted SA to see his Johannesburg property after netizens suggested he was broke. Image: X / @sizwedlhomo / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Sizwe Dlhomo was responding to a netizen who had assumed that he was struggling financially. People got a good look at the property that Sizwe Dhlomo owns.

Sizwe Dlhomo shows off Joburg property

In a series of posts on X, Sizwe responded to a netizen who assumed that he no longer shows off his swimming pool because he is going through a financial rough patch. In response, the radio personality shared pictures of his yard and the pool.

Sizwe also posted a video showing that he had to drive for a while through his property. He later detailed that it was a deceased estate secured with a cash payment after his other offers to purchase failed.

SA floored by Sizwe Dlhomo's property

Many people commented on the pictures and videos in awe of Sizwe Dlhomo's flex with land. Peeps thought his purchased land was admirable.

@Skipper_Caven wondered:

"How rich are you?"

@npm_run_serve commented:

"Maintenance, rates and taxes must be so expensive. This man is rich rich."

@ItsTeebo gushed:

"Land! That’s why it’s important!"

@OnalennaMosweuG said:

"I don't blame you for planting potatoes bro you have a huge yard."

@MathopeGosebo joked:

"Sizwe must answer on our behalf when that mind-numbing 'What are you going to do with the land' annoying question pops up. He seems to own this golf course () and potato farm."

@mabasotf added:

"This is how every African child should live."

