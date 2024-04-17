Sizwe Dhlomo was roasted online for the comment he made about Lesedi FM radio presenter, Ba2cada

Sizwe claimed he did not know the veteran radio personality after he disclosed his salary

Mzansi dragged Sizwe for throwing shade at Ba2cada, saying he was jealous of his success

Mzansi roasted Sizwe Dhlomo for the comment he made about Ba2cada. Images: sizwedhlomo, _ba2cada

Sizwe Dhlomo has been catching smoke for the comment he made about Ba2cada. Sizwe claimed not to know the Lesedi FM radio host after he disclosed that he earns over R100K a month, and Mzansi is convinced that he is envious.

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly throws shade at Ba2cada

While still in the never-ending debate over radio station salaries, seasoned Lesedi FM presenter, Ba2cada, revealed that he's sitting comfortably.

After disclosing his staggering R180K monthly earnings, the amount sparked another debate on broadcasting salaries.

Twitter (X) user CAVODA1 asked Sizwe Dhlomo about the implications Ba2cada could face for disclosing his salary. Hinting at the alleged legal action Gagasi FM threatened after Penny Ntuli revealed how much she was earning.

Without answering the question, Sizwe simply claimed he didn't know Ba2cada, and was dragged to no-end by netizens claiming he was envious and condescending.

After hours of criticism, Sizwe finally apologised to Ba2cada, saying there was no malice in what he said.

Briefly News shared data regarding the salaries earned for various roles in a radio station:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment

Netizens weren't happy with what Sizwe said and dragged him for being shady:

MohBil2 threw shade at Sizwe:

"Sizwe, the man commanded an audience far larger than YFM with all those heavyweights it boasted while at Jozi FM. There is nobody in your space who doesn't know who Ba2cada is. You will fool your Zulu audience."

kagisosebudi said:

"This is either ignorance or arrogance. Don't disrespect our brother and our languages."

Kamohelo_Moloii dragged Sizwe:

"What do people expect from a bootleg-wearing, award-less dude who uses a tablet as a mobile device and goes around calling people ninjas? No one listens to Sizwe's show, dude destroyed Kaya FM."

Bontse_ wrote:

"As for disrespect, you passed it with high grades."

ThatoN__ posted:

"The fact that you chose to say you don’t know him, which wasn’t his question in the first place, gives off bitter energy from your side. Disappointing, honestly!"

