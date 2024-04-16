Ba2Cada shocked Mzansi by revealing his monthly salary of R180,000 from the SABC during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka

Social media users reacted to the news, sparking a debate on unfair treatment in the entertainment industry, especially after Penny Ntuli disclosed her monthly salary at Gagasi FM

Some praised Ba2Cada's journey and success, while others questioned the disparities in salaries within the industry

Seasoned radio personality Ba2Cada left Mzansi's jaws on the floor when he revealed his monthly salary from the national broadcaster. The star shared the details about his salary during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Ba2Cada’s R180K per month salary gets fans talking. Image: @MDNnewss and @ba2cada

Ba2Cada's salary shocks Mzansi

Social media users could not believe their ears when Ba2Cada opened up about how much he earns in a video shared by the popular MDN News on X.

The star who was speaking to controversial podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka on the Podcast & Chill spoke about his first salary and how much he is currently earning. He said:

"I was doing 3 to 6 five days. I just wanted a platform because I always knew that I was going to prove myself there so that I could go to the national radio station.

"It was for me to prove myself so that Lesedi FM could hear me. It’s 20 years later, I started with R1 500, and now I am on R180 000."

Mzansi reacts to Ba2Cadi's salary revelation

Social media users weighed in on the SeSotho radio personality's salary. The issue sparked a heated debate about the entertainment industry's unfair treatment, especially after Penny Ntuli revealed that she was being paid R2800 per month at Gagasi FM.

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

"Why are we discussing people's salaries, you guys know that SARS is always on standby?"

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"This guy's laugh on radio is crazy mara yena o mnate strong."

@Chibuleni added:

"Some pple at Metro FM earns way above that,so his salary is justified."

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"Yahh, no that’s nice money mahn and he deserves it shame 20 years later."

@nicksta_napo said:

"Well deserved to be honest."

Warras reveals how much he earned at Gagasi FM

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after Penny Ntuli made a jaw-dropping revelation about her salary at Gagasi FM, many people grew curious as to how much DJ Warras, also known as the Shady Lurker, used to get paid at the radio station.

Former Live Amp presenter DJ Warras revealed that he was paid a lot of money while working at Gagasi FM. Warras co-hosted That Drive with Nomalanga Shozi when he made his big return to radio in 2019.

