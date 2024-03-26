Radio personality Penny Lebyane recently opened up about the unfair pay in the radio industry

The star further revealed how much she earned while she was working at Metro FM

This was after Penny Thuli shared how much Gagasi FM was paying her on social media

After Penny Ntuli made a jaw-dropping revelation about her salary at Gagasi FM, veteran radio personality Penny Lebyane coughed out what had been on her chest regarding the radio industry.

Penny Lebyane reveals how much she earned at Metro FM

Social media has been turned upside down following Penny Ntuli's salary drama. Earlier on, DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, shared that he got paid R2 800 per hour while he was still at Gagasi FM.

Penny Lebyane also decided to share her story about radio stations, the star opened up about the unfair pay they face in the radio industry and also shared that in 2010/2011, Metro FM paid her a salary that was under R30K.

Lebyane shared this information on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"If l told u how much l make on radio currently you'll be equally shocked and even the highest amount l made when l left #MetroFm in 2010/11 l was never paid more than 30k even when l hosted 12:00 to 15:00 but man even wt a single shows got more and my "Cohosts" got more."

SA reacts to Penny's revelations

Many netizens responded to Penny Lebyane's revelation about radio stations. See some of the comments below:

@smosyme wrote:

"It's so sad Penny. And we as the public wonder why someone is on Radio, adverts and tv series because they are trying to make the perceived celebrity status or ends meet."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"I Heard primedia pays well. Tbo Touch was earning everybody's salary, and he does is play those horns sounds."

@SbuMpungose responded:

"Indaba yama salary especially concerning what women make is awful. I made peace that no matter how good you are, you’ll never get paid as much as male counterparts/white colleagues. And trying to negotiate will always be met with a negative response. Kunjalo nje."

@MbuyiseloMafil1 commented:

"So it explains why people on radio are found all over, from voiceovers to adverts, it's not greed."

@iTouchCandi tweeted:

"I recall your show, Penny; it was one of the popular shows on Metro FM. In fact, during the midday slot, you had no competition. We often assume that you all receive generous salaries, so this revelation is truly surprising."

@NMakwela1 mentioned:

"Unfair payments still go unattended due to lack of fair pay scales."

