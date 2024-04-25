The author of the AKA and Anele Tembe's book Melinda Ferguson listed the names of "suspects" that are involved in AKA's murder

A Twitter user posted a video of an interview on Cape Talk Radio where Melinda was heard naming the people she suspects publicly

Many netizens were stunned by Melinda Ferguson's theory and her list of suspects, which included Burna Boy and Cassper Nyovest

Author Melinda Ferguson shares her list of suspects in AKA's murder. Image: @melindaferguson

Source: Facebook

Author and journalist Melinda Ferguson has had many netizens on social media on their feet ever since the announcement of her book based on the late AKA and Anele Tembe When Love Kills.

Melinda Ferguson shares list of murder suspects in AKA's murder

Social media has been buzzing for weeks now after AKA's family broke their silence regarding the book about the slain rapper and his ex-lover, Anele Tembe, which a journalist wrote.

Recently, Melinda Ferguson revealed the list of "suspects" that might be involved in AKA's murder. A video of Ferguson sharing the list publicly and live on Cape Town Talk radio was shared by Twitter (X) @ThisIsColbert and captioned:

"AKA made a lot of enemies in his life, Melinda Ferguson names suspects in the killing of Kiernan: (1). Beef w/ Cassper (2). Burna Boy (3). Club underworld mafia (4). Owed okes money (5). GBV women activists hired inkabi."

Watch the video below:

SA stunned by Melinda's revelation

Many social media users were stunned by the author's revelation. See some of the comments below:

@thandomasanabo wrote:

"One thing about white people? They will write a book ke sana."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"That woman want stop vele with her book."

@TebogoDitshego responded:

"The borders on defamation of character. Very irresponsible speculations. What's so difficult with allowing the law to take it's course since suspects have been arrested?"

@Thulaganyo_G commented:

"This woman wrote a book full of speculation, white privilege is real in this colony."

@LifeOfNyiko questioned:

"Why is she not mentioning that KZN family?"

@Ayanda_1008 mentioned:

"That Melinda woman should be sued by the forbes family for defamation. All of this is based on speculations."

Moses Tembe addresses Anele's tragic death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moses Tembe speaking on his late daughter, Anele's tragic death.

During an interview, the Durban businessman said he refused to believe that his daughter had taken her life.

