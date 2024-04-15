Moses Tembe recently spoke to journalist Criselda Lewis on the third anniversary of his daughter Anele Tembe's death

The Durban businessman shared that he refuses to believe Anele Tembe took her own life in April 2021

Anele Tembe was engaged to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes when she fell to her death in Cape Town

Moses Tembe, in his explosive interview, stated his reasons for refuting claims that his daughter Anele Tembe committed suicide.

Moses Tembe still refuses to believe that his daughter Anele Tembe took her own life. Image: Darren Stewart via Getty Images, @IOL on X

Moses Tembe speaks on Anele's death

In a recent interview with journalist Criselda Lewis, Moses Tembe spoke of his regrets as well as his speculations on the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.

April 2024 marked the third anniversary of his daughter Anele Tembe's passing after she fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in 2021.

The Durban businessman still refuses to believe that Anele Tembe took her own life.

Moses claims Anele called off engagement

According to IOL, Moses Tembe spoke to journalist Melinda Ferguson, who will release her book When Love Kills this week. In the book, Moses Tembe claimed that Anele called off her engagement with Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, on the night before her death.

The news publication claims that neighbours heard noises, indicating an altercation between the lovers.

Moses does not point fingers at AKA

The mourning father, however, refrains from pointing fingers at the late rapper, who was shot dead in Durban on 10 February 2023. The father is awaiting an inquest into his daughter's death to reveal precisely what had happened to her.

"I object to anyone who suggests that Kiernan killed our daughter. We need to lead with evidence, and that will tell us exactly what happened."

Mbali Tembe speaks on sister on anniversary of death

