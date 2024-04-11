A book about the two deceased lovers AKA and Anele Tembe's toxic relationship, is about to be released at bookstores

The book documenting their toxic love life was written by the famous journalist Melinda Ferguson

Melinda Ferguson is also popularly known for writing a book about Kelly Khumalo's fall from grace and Oscar Pistorius

A book about Anele Tembe and AKA's relationship is set to be released soon. Image: @news24, NB Publishers

Another plot twist arises as a popular journalist and author, Melinda Ferguson, is about to have many netizens hooked on her upcoming book about another celebrity relationship that was deemed toxic.

Book about AKA and Anele Tembe's relationship about to be released

There is no doubt the mystery of how Anele Tembe died is still questioned by many, as well as her relationship with the slain rapper AKA.

According to The South African, popular journalist Melinda Ferguson has documented the tale of AKA and Anele's toxic relationship and how she "fell" after a long, heated argument.

The book, titled When Love Kills, is set to be released in April 2024 by the NB Publishers and Melinda Ferguson. According to the publisher, the book tells the tragic tale of what happened between the two stars during the relationship up to Tembe's death.

It reads:

""When Love Kills" narrates the journey of hip-hop sensation AKA, whose life took a downward spiral upon entering a relationship with 21-year-old Anele Tembe. The tragic incident of her fatal fall from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club in April 2021, following a tumultuous night of arguments, revealed a narrative entangled in a web of toxic fixation, purported substance misuse, and violence.

"Less than two years later, AKA himself met a violent end in what appeared to be a targeted assassination, seemingly linked to seeking retribution for her demise. This is their tragic story."

Ferguson also wrote a book about singer Kelly Khumalo's fall from grace and her failed relationships. She also wrote another documentary book about the former athlete Oscar Pistorius murdering his lover Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

