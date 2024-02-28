Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has weighed in on the arrests of the suspected killers of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The outspoken self-proclaimed music executive said the media in Swaziland have the bank statements

The South African Police Services in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested the seventh suspect linked to the murder of AKA

The arrests of the seven men accused of murdering AKA have caused a stir online. South Africans are questioning the alleged amount used to pay the hitmen, with Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi asking about the bank statements.

Nota Baloyi has touched on alleged bank statements linked to the murder of AKA. Image: @nota_baloyi, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nota weighs in on the arrests

In the wake of Swaziland's arrest of the alleged men behind the killing of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Mzansi is demanding answers.

One person who has always been vocal about AKA's murder is the self-proclaimed outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi. He asked about the bank statements he believes are in the possession of the media in Swaziland.

Taking to X to weigh in on the case, Nota said:

"The media in Swaziland have the bank statements."

What you need to know about the ongoing murder case so far

The KwaZulu-Natal SAPS have arrested the seventh suspect linked to the murder of AKA, A 30-year-old man believed to have been on the run.

Two men were arrested in Swaziland over the weekend as they were hiding in a house in the country.

The Times of Eswatini leaked court papers where it is alleged that the hitmen were paid R800,000 to carry out the hit.

Mzansi weighs in on Nota's views

Netizens also wait patiently for the people involved to serve time and for AKA and Tibz to get justice.

@pmcafrica:

"We need to see those bank statements fast."

@itsmadogchief:

"We need the bank statements of the Mastermind, the money he sent to other individuals surely he got it from someone else."

@lionesz5:

"Oh! Jeso Kreste. Tanzania did the job with Thabo Bester and Nandipha. Now, eSwatini does it again with AKA and Tibz. Let King Mswati hold that press conference tuu."

@BSim0:

"I love how the media in Swaziland is dealing with this, you deny something they release evidence to support their statement."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Diva's findings

In a previous report from Briefly News, mzansi peeps unearthed a reading by popular US psychic, Diva. The medium had previously stated on her Facebook page Unsolved Cases _ Hosted by Psychic Medium Diva, that AKA was allegedly murdered by someone that is powerful and untouched.

Following the breakthrough in the case, peeps reckon that Diva was spot on about many things, including the number of people involved and the circumstances which surround the death of the rapper.

