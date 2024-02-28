A timeline of arrests has been revealed in connection to AKA's murder

The South African Police Service is said to have arrested six suspects from April 2023 to February 2024

Mzansi is stunned by the findings, with some praising the SAPS for meticulously gathering information

A timeline of suspects' arrests has been released in connection to AKA's murder. Images: akaworldwide



The AKA and Tibz murder is back in the headlines as the public continues to put pressure on the police to solve the crimes.

Coming from a report by the Times of Eswatini claiming that suspects were apprehended in Eswatini, the SAPS has released a timeline of arrests linked to AKA and Tibz' case.

SAPS releases timeline of arrests in AKA murder

The South African Police Service appears to be working overtime to ensure that the public, more so AKA and Tibz' families, get justice for their murders.

Having recently debunked the claims made by the Times of Eswatini of arresting two suspects linked to the killings, the SAPS is standing on business and has reportedly released a timeline of arrests in connection to the high-profile murders.

The police revealed that six suspects were arrested from 22 April 2023 to 27 February 2024. Twitter (X) user AthlendaM shared the sequence of events:

Barea 85/02/2023 (Murder x2)

What you need to know about AKA's murder

AKA and his former manager Tibz were shot and killed outside of a Durban restaurant on 10 February 2023

The South African Police Service claimed to have been close to cracking the case in September 2023 after identifying several suspects

According to reports on February 2024, the Kingdom of Eswatini Police Service revealed that two suspects linked to the murders were captured in Eswatini

The SAPS debunked the reports made by the Eswatini press, claiming that the arrests were not connected to the AKA and Tibz murders

Moreover, the SAPS claimed to have arrested six suspects who were allegedly paid R800K for the murder

Mzansi weighs in on police findings

Netizens are stunned by the police's report and praised the SAPS for their work:

Bobosana_K encouraged revenge:

"An eye for an eye will solve this."

BGrobla was impressed:

"Good work by the SAPS."

missnozipho was stunned:

"Wow, these are career criminals. Scary stuff indeed."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't as impressed by the SAPS, with some claiming that the case is being handled like Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder:

ObserveMr said:

"This case is going to be exactly like that of Senzo Meywia."

MakoatlaneN claimed

"The trend is similar to that of Senzo's."

MalesaGlen asked:

"So it took AKA's assassination to have these dangerous people arrested?"

Bongx16 asked:

"So y’all waited for suspects 1, 3, 4 and 5 to kill more people before arresting them?"

Lynn Forbes pays tribute to AKA

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes' throwback video paying tribute to AKA.

Glammy posted one of her most fondest moments with her late son and his daughter, Kairo, playing with their dogs.

