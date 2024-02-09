Lynn Forbes celebrated her son AKA's life one year after his tragic passing

Glammy posted a touching video in honour of the Supa Mega and had fans in their feelings

Mzansi sent heartfelt messages to comfort Lynn on her loss, all while mourning the superstar rapper

Lynn Forbes posted a touching throwback video remembering AKA. Images: lynnforbesza

Lynn Forbes remembered her late son, AKA, on the eve of his death anniversary. The motivational speaker shared another throwback video of her son and granddaughter, Kairo, running around with their dogs.

Lynn Forbes posts old AKA video

Nearly a year since AKA's passing, it's evident that Lynn Forbes is still finding it hard to come to terms with her son's death.

Taking to her Instagram page, Glammy posted a cheerful video of AKA and his daughter Kairo playing with their dogs.

The clip captures a more laid-back side to the rapper, where underneath the arrogance and fierce clap-backs was a softie who cherished family time. We saw this with his big family Christmas gatherings.

Moreover, the video is backed by Nadia Nakai's tribute song, Never Leave, dedicated to her late boyfriend and released on his birthday:

Mzansi shows love to Lynn Forbes

Fans gathered to pay tribute to AKA and sent comforting words to Lynn Forbes:

tkmaxstoresa said:

"You know, watching these videos, somehow Kiernan knew he wasn't going to be here for long. He made sure he spent time with you guys."

xae_majola wrote:

"We miss you, Suga Mega."

kasie_kid gushed at AKA:

"A happy soul he was."

CPhaho32217 posted:

"Someone took him away from Kairo."

iam.labk_ comforted the family:

"This isn’t fair! I want to believe it will get better for all of you. Praying for you and yours, always."

veli_herself was shattered:

"It's been a year already but it is still unbelievable and painful to think of."

mitchellmarthinus recalled:

"It will be a year tomorrow."

