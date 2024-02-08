SONA 2024: Black Coffee Attends Address Still Injured, Mzansi Shows Love: “Good to See Him”
- Black Coffee was spotted attending the State of the Nation Address
- Still injured, the popular producer wore his neck brace while waiting for the address with his son
- Mzansi showed love to Coffee, happy to see him doing well and recovering
Black Coffee stunned fans when he made an appearance at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), one of his first public appearances since his plane crash. The Superman hitmaker and his son sat in wait for the anticipated event, and received cheers from netizens who were thilled to see him doing well.
Black Coffee attends SONA 2024
Black Coffee is out at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government's plans for the year ahead.
In a Twitter (X) post by AthiMtongana, Coffee sat in his neck brace with his son. The DJ appeared to be in good shape after recently being involved in a plane crash that saw him sustain multiple injuries.
The address will take place on 8 February 2024 at 7 PM:
What you need to know about Black Coffee's plane crash
- Black Coffee was involved in a plane crash on his way to a show in Mar Del Plata
- The beloved DJ received well-wishes from supporters from all around the world
- In a dramatic turn of events, Coffee's ex, Enhle Mbali, posted a cryptic message seemingly celebrating the crash
- Enhle soon broke her silence and addressed her post and the state of her relationship with her ex
- New information on the accident was released, revealing the extent of Coffee's injuries
- The DJ was discharged from the hospital nearly a week after his plane crash
- A detailed report on the crash was released by investigators
Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's SONA appearance
Netizens were delighted to see Black Coffee in better condition since his accident:
tumisole was happy:
"Great to see brother Nathi recovering!"
RayMaboya wrote:
"Good to see he's well."
SandisokaL wrote:
"It's great seeing him!"
ThaboMorwatshe3
"Good to see him. God is the greatest!"
Thulaganyo_G claimed:
"He is part of the establishment like Trevor Noah."
Nota Baloyi calls Black Coffee out
In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling the DJ out for lying about his arm injury.
This after the We Are One hitmaker was spotted folding his arms during a recent outing.
Source: Briefly News