Black Coffee was spotted attending the State of the Nation Address

Still injured, the popular producer wore his neck brace while waiting for the address with his son

Mzansi showed love to Coffee, happy to see him doing well and recovering

Black Coffee was spotted at the 2024 State of the Nation Address following his plane crash. Images: realblackcoffee

Black Coffee stunned fans when he made an appearance at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), one of his first public appearances since his plane crash. The Superman hitmaker and his son sat in wait for the anticipated event, and received cheers from netizens who were thilled to see him doing well.

Black Coffee attends SONA 2024

Black Coffee is out at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government's plans for the year ahead.

In a Twitter (X) post by AthiMtongana, Coffee sat in his neck brace with his son. The DJ appeared to be in good shape after recently being involved in a plane crash that saw him sustain multiple injuries.

The address will take place on 8 February 2024 at 7 PM:

What you need to know about Black Coffee's plane crash

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's SONA appearance

Netizens were delighted to see Black Coffee in better condition since his accident:

tumisole was happy:

"Great to see brother Nathi recovering!"

RayMaboya wrote:

"Good to see he's well."

SandisokaL wrote:

"It's great seeing him!"

ThaboMorwatshe3

"Good to see him. God is the greatest!"

Thulaganyo_G claimed:

"He is part of the establishment like Trevor Noah."

