Enhle Mbali is being dragged about her social media post amid the news of Black Coffee's accident

The cryptic post seemingly suggested that the fashion designer was glad about her ex' suffering

Netizens were stunned by Enhle's message and shared their thoughts on their relationship

Mzansi dragged Enhle Mbali after she shared a mysterious message around the time of Black Coffee's plane accident. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali is back on the social media trends, and it's not looking pretty. The actress/ fashion designer is being dragged after she posted a spicy message around the time her ex-husband, Black Coffee, was involved in a plane accident.

Enhle Mbali shares cryptic post

In the moments following Black Coffee's helicopter accident on Wednesday evening, 10 January 2024, it seems not everyone publicly shared well wishes for his recovery.

Coffee's ex-wife/ mother of his children, Enhle Mbali, posted a puzzling post on her Instagram page, which netizens claim was her way of rejoicing in her ex's suffering.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Twitter (X) user, Chris Excel screenshot the actress' repost of Fleiva Music's compilation of baby videos that he created to make a beat; Enhle captioned it:

"The best thing I've heard this year."

Mzansi weighs in on Enhle Mbali's post

Netizens are stunned by Enhle Mbali's spicy post, saying it was in bad taste. Previously, Mzansi men were up in arms after the actress disclosed her hefty child maintenance allowance:

thandie_bae was shocked:

"Why would she even post this?"

Sthabiso__ said:

"Imagine being happy that your kids could have been fatherless. This is coming from a woman who had a sexual relationship with a married man, by the way, yet she was complaining when the same was done to her."

kayi66mo wrote:

"This is so vile, perhaps she knows something about a life cover we wouldn't know about. Cruel soul that one."

Slangforever was stunned:

"I can't believe this is happening."

Meanwhile, some netizens came for Enhle's defence:

rivo_iris asked:

"Where was this energy when Coffee was busy cheating on her, and now she must care because he's the father of her children?"

candy_BC25 defended Enhle:

"Leave the woman alone. She alone knows what she went through with that guy, stop being judgemental."

PovertykillerB said:

"She posted this an hour or two hours before the Black Coffee news. Give her a break!"

pontsho_mp posted:

"Men hurt women, then expect them to remain good samaritans."

Mzansi sends well-wishes to Black Coffee

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to DJ Black Coffee's unfortunate plane crash, where fans gathered to pray for his recovery:

Njabulo Nkala said:

"May the Lord almighty guide and protect him, a speedy recovery, Black Coffee."

Moreover, new details about the accident have emerged, which suggest that the world-renowned disc jockey is badly injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News