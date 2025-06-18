Nozipho Ntshangase has allegedly moved out of her home after her husband married another woman

The Mommy Club reality TV star recently shared a video of herself and her children moving

South Africans and fans of the star recently took to her video to comfort her and praised her bravery

Nozipho Ntshangase reportedly moved out after her husband, Zola, married another woman. Images: Showmax and SimplyNozipho

Businesswoman Nozipho Ntshangase has reportedly moved out of her marital home, days after her husband, Zola Ntshangase, married another woman.

The reality TV star, who previously revealed that she wants another child, has allegedly moved out with all her kids.

Journalist and TikToker @Julia_celeb_reports said on Wednesday, 18 June, reveals that the reality TV star moved out of her matrimonial home.

"The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has moved out of her matrimonial home, just days after her husband Zola Ntshangase married his second wife Misokuhle," said Julia.

In the video, the reality TV star embraces her fresh start with her kids.

Fans of the reality TV star respond to her marital challenges

im_ladyo replied:

"She's doing this whole thing so gracefully. That man will realise that he lost a good one. May God protect you Nozipho."

fikiledlamini67 said:

"I was not going to move with so many children. The new wife must get her own new house."

Mcay wrote:

"Did she move out with all the kids? As in 8 kids?"

Malumekazi la_Gama said:

"Abanye are in boarding school, but essentially yes, babuya ekhaya ngamaholidi baye kuMama", (they come back home during the school holidays and go to their mom).

Social media user @Burnerburnerac5 also spotted Smoke and Mirrors and former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala in the video.

"Also, Nozipho Ntshangase seems to have a very good friend in Siyabonga Thwala (Mpiyakhe). He flew all the way to Durban to support Nozipho, who went to watch her son playing a sport of sorts," writes the X user.

@alilbitofthis wrote:

"At that’s not true! Their kids go to the same school. Don’t spread nonsense Kefi boo."

@Lwandle__ replied:

"They’re family."

@EtherealWater said:

"They are cousins, apparently."

@NeneLeakesWigs wrote:

"His kids go to the same school. Siyabona and his wife, le (and) Nozipho and Zola used to do those double dates things."

Zola Ntshangase takes a second wife

The Mommy Club star made headlines earlier in June when her husband, Zola Ntshangase, took a second wife, Misokuhle.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Sunday, 1 June, shared videos and photos on Instagram of Zola and Misokuhle's wedding.

Fans of the reality TV star pitied Nozipho, while others slammed Zola for marrying another woman.

Nozipho Ntshangase has reportedly moved out of her matrimonial home. Image: SimplyNozipho

