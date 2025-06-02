Businesswoman Nozipho Ntshangase's husband made headlines this weekend when he took a second wife

The Mommy Club star's husband Zola married Misokuhle in a traditional wedding ceremony

Fans of the reality TV star pitied Nozipho while others slammed Zola for marrying another woman

Nozipho Ntshangase's husband Zola ties the knot.



Reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase topped social media trends over the weekend when her husband, Zola Ntshangase married his second wife.

This comes after The Mommy Club star's husband confirmed in March 2024 that he's taking Misokuhle as his second wife.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Sunday, 1 June shared videos and photos on Instagram of Zola and Misokuhle's wedding over the weekend.

"Hello Ndabisto Nozipho Ntshangase's hubby got married to his virgin wife this weekend," reads the post.

South Africans react to Zola's wedding

n.khumsa wrote:

"Saving yourself to be a second wife to an old man with 7+ kids is diabolical."

bongiwembatha83 replied:

"I wonder I hamba kanjani iMental Health ya lezingane" (I wonder how the kids are mental).

keneilwe_mokgatlhe wrote:

"Congratulations to bride and groom bakithi."

refilwe_tebele said:

"Okay, fine so what? They must not use Nozipho's name please. Let them create their own brand because without Nozipho abaziwa" (nothing).

asandamlanduli replied:

"Weird to watch. Including all the guests and just everything."

ntombibasi said:

"This is how you know not all marriages are a blessing man. I don't care you can drag me if want to."

he_real_hlubikazi replied:

"Amadoda (men) will always win. There's no karma awaiting this man, when he's done with this virgin, uzo funa (he'll want) another one."

Social media user @neneleakeswigs also shared a video of Zola dancing on his wedding day over the weekend.

@Ketso28 said:

"Mara banna (men). Look at the way he is dancing like his kids weren’t crying “daddy, where are you going?"

miss_mash31 wrote:

"The reason why I got motivated to leave a man was embarrassment. A man will embarrass you shame. He’ll humble you yhooo!"

maque_mngoma replied:

"Aveniphapha (you are forward) kuma (in the) comment. At least she got a ring and security. Y'all hop in bed with 50+ year-olds for champagne and vacations to Cape Town."

mrs_tshidyjeleni said:

"This doesn't look right, how do parents allow these old men to marry their kids?"

unemployment_chronicles_sa responded:

"A virgin and a mother of 7. It's a man's world."

thato_debs wrote:

"I always wonder how the second wide thing works if the first wife is legally married already?"

'The Mommy Club' star's husband marries his virgin wife.



The Mommy Club’s Nozipho Ntshangase wants another child after rekindling her love with her husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that Nozipho Ntshangase from The Mommy Club revealed her desire to have another child as a birthday gift for her upcoming 40th.

The reality TV star has allegedly patched things up with her husband after their public cheating scandal.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to The Relationship Architect Shelly Lewin about the importance of accountability and transparency in rebuilding trust after infidelity.

