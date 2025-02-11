Did Nozipho Ntshangase lowkey announce that she's a single woman? That's what Mzansi thinks

The Mommy Club star posted a video of herself flaunting her hand without her wedding ring

While many fans congratulated her for "leaving her husband," others shared theories on why she was ringless

Nozipho Ntshangase showed off her hand without her wedding ring. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

It seems that Nozipho Ntshangase may have ended her marriage with her husband after showing off her ringless finger.

Did Nozipho Ntshangase leave her husband?

Reality TV star, Nozipho Ntshangase, has been topping social media trends due to her controversial marriage, and it appears the drama is only getting started.

The Mommy Club star is seemingly stepping into a new era after announcing her podcast and has just shared a video from a night out, looking as fabulous as ever in a rhinestone-covered dress - but she was missing one rock.

Nozipho Ntshangase seemingly announced the end of her marriage with her ringless finger. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

From the shots of her hands, Nozipho could have been sending a message that she was back on the market and may have left her husband, Zola, who recently found himself a new wife.

Mzansi weighs in on Nozipho Ntshangase's video

Netizens speculated that Nozipho may have left her husband after their marriage went south, and many congratulated her:

LihleMavimbela was relieved:

"On God, I'm so proud of this lady, yho!"

Keamo____ said:

"I love this for my queen."

BeynonSammy posted:

"I am so happy for her! She deserves nothing but pure happiness!"

Meanwhile, others aren't as convinced and claim Nozipho hasn't had a ring for some time:

EtherealWater wrote:

"She lost her ring; she mentioned it in that reality show."

Thebaddie02 said:

"The finger has always been ringless, though. She was waiting for the 10th anniversary to get a new ring."

Asvll13 wasn't convinced:

"Ugh, she's probably doing it, nje. I doubt she would leave."

Source: Briefly News