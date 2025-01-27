Nozipho Ntshangase's husband, Zola, has allegedly found himself a young second wife

The couple's marriage went under the spotlight after she exposed her hubby's toxic behaviour

Mzansi is appalled by Zola's behaviour after seeing photos of him and his 22 year old bride

Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband's new wife is allegedly 22 years old. Images: simplynozipho, mdntv.live

The rumours were true after all, and Nozipho Ntshangase's husband finally found himself a second wife after their marriage went into shambles.

Nozipho Ntshangase's husband takes second wife

After giving Mzansi a look into her chaotic marriage and family life, netizens are once again treated to some drama from the Ntshangases.

According to a photo posted by MelaninLelo_, The Mommy Club star, Nozipho Ntshangase's husband, Zola, is said to have kept his word to find himself a second wife after paying lobola.

Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband was pictured celebrating his marriage with his 22 year old wife. Image: simplynozipho

His new bride is said to be 22 years old, and the couple celebrated their union with a traditional Zulu ceremony. They were also captured looking lovingly into each other's eyes in a separate photo:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nozipho Ntshangase's husband

Netizens are appaled and questioned the couple's age gap as well as their church:

weleleighost said:

"I wonder what’s her thought process in marrying this man who treated his family like that."

VanessaMaseko21 warned:

"You’re truly no exception to a man’s behaviour, she will learn."

_NdiMncadi wrote:

"Marrying a father of a million kids? No man, Shembe men should be stopped."

KgomotsoTlhapan was shattered:

"She looks so young; she is brave for marrying a man with so many kids. Her parents are at fault for allowing this nonsense."

Ccedor_ asked:

"When will people start seeing through KZN men and their paedo and predator behaviour?"

LuKayMampuru added:

"I just hate how this particular church promotes paedophilia. Just grown men wanting to legally sleep with children."

