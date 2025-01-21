South African most loved reality TV show, The Mommy Club, is back for its third season, which will premiere in February 2025

The two popular stars, Mrs Mops and Nozipho Ntshangase, will return for the new season as Friends of the Show

On behalf of Showmax, PR manager Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the new season

Nozipho and Mrs Mops return to 'The Mommy Club.' Image: Supplied.

The South African reality TV show The Mommy Club has returned for its third season after they had a spin-off, The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice.

Recently, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced that two of the viewers' favourite mommies, Nozipho Ntshangase and Mrs Mops, will be returning for the third season as Friends of The Show.

He shared this announcement on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mrs Mops and Nozipho Ntshangase will be returning to The Mommy Club Season 3 as “friends of the show.”

On behalf of Showmax, PR manager Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the new season.

She said:

"Showmax has just dropped the first trailer for Season 3 of the record-breaking reality sensation The Mommy Club, set to drop on Showmax from 15 February, with brand-new episodes every Saturday.

"Season 3 introduces four dynamic new cast members who are ready to elevate the drama with their fabulosity, class, glamour, and wealth: Mrs J, Pheladi, Noksie, and Vuyi. These fresh faces will join returning stars Hermajesty and Mrs Sande, as well as friends Mrs Mops and Nozipho Ntshangase, for an explosive season where luxury, power, and personal rivalries collide like never before!"

‘The Mommy Club returned for its third season. Image: Supplied.

Netizens react to Mrs Mops and Nozi's return

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nozipho and Mrs Mops returning to the show for another season. Here's what they had to say:

@TumiGabuza said:

"Of course, my favourite, but I need more on Nozipho's marriage. I'm too invested in detail by detail."

@Ntebaleng_ wrote:

"Nozipho is running away from the scrutiny of her marriage, she knows she is gonna be probed about the status of her marriage since last season ended."

@MinnieMvelase commented:

"I really wanted Nozipho to come back as a happier woman who overcame her marriage troubles. We didn’t get enough of her."

