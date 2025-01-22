Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 premieres tonight, sparking excitement on social media as fans anticipate drama between Musa Mseleku and his wives, including the introduction of a fifth wife

Reality TV buzz continues with shows like Young, Famous & African Season 3 and The Mommy Club, creating a stir among fans

Social media reactions highlight excitement, with many praising the show’s return and debating the dynamics within Mseleku’s polygamous family

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans wait for the premiere of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 tonight. Many said they can't wait for the drama between Musa Mseleku and his wives to unfold.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ can't wait for the new season. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 snippet trends

Reality TV lovers are in for a special treat this January. From Young, Famous & African Season 3, which has been making waves on social media, to the Mommy Club is coming soon with a cast change.

Fans can't wait for 'Uthando Nes'thembu' Season 8 to premiere at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic. A snippet of the much-awaited show was shared on X by entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald. The trending video shows that Musa Mseleku will introduce his fifth wife, alongside other drama with his other wives. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8

Social media users are excited about the new show. Many admitted they have been waiting for the premiere.

@Onica_MC said:

"I can't wait 😅"

@RamaphiriMpho added:

"The fourth wife is starting to sound like a broken record.. she has been saying she is leaving since season 1 🙄."

@SoftParent said:

"Heh, number 5 finally arrived. Yhooo, Musa Mseleku!"

@Emmy_Jiyane commented:

"Number 5 is just there for money, and she's like literally a child. Awah Musa is wrong here."

@purple01leopard wrote:

"The Reality TV show we ordered, not the one from Shein! Yaaaaaaaaaaas! Bring in number 5."

@Penelope_Mph0 added:

"I can’t believe I am looking forward to watching this family again 😂😂😂😂"

@Khumalothando19 said:

"I'm tired of MaNgwabe's threats. We finally see number 5's face."

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ fans are excited about season 8. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku talks about his fifth wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV host and reality TV star Musa Mseleku has opened up about introducing another wife to his family.

This comes after a photo of his fifth wife went viral on social media in 2024. The star also trended on social media in 2024 when he revealed that he spends R30,000 per month on groceries.

Source: Briefly News