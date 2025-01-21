Popular podcaster MacG has picked his favourite housemate on the reality series Big Brother Mzansi

The South African media personality said 26-year-old Ashley Ogle is his favourite contestant

The former radio presenter gushed over Ashley's beauty and nature and how she handled her feud with another housemate

MacG pointed out that Ashley Ogle is his favourite housemate on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, Mzansi Magic

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi is in full swing, and viewers have already picked out their favourite housemates.

Who is MacG's favourite housemate?

Podcast and Chill with MacG presenter MacG already has a favourite housemate. On a recent episode of his popular podcast, the hosts discussed Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition and the drama which has unfolded.

MacG said 26-year-old Ashley Ogle is his favourite contestant, "Oh, she is beautiful. Gorgeous girl, man," MacG gushed.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Not only was the former radio presenter taken aback by Ashley's beauty, but she was also by her kind nature and how she fought back when another housemate tried it with her.

Social media user @thabelomaanda posted the video on X:

Mzansi reacts to MacG's pick

MacG trended after his alcoholic beverage, Chiller's Punch, was revealed to be one of the reality TV show's partners for this year's season.

This is how social media peeps reacted:

@FakuThahla claimed:

"McG always goes with the crowd!"

@Gracia607452323 shared:

"Ashley Ogle is the movement."

@GabisileKubheka gushed:

"Straight talker, my beautiful queen."

@HlobisileNdlov4 stated:

"I love Ashley too. Her sense of humour is wow!"

@CandyHla24 pointed out:

"Yet, Nsuku is the one that's working hard to promote his brand."

@mariahtuulick3 said:

"Chai. Trust MacG to tell as it is👌#BBManzi."

@Maryj62668284J shared:

"She just said "P"not the "Ma"in front, and the other one. I did not hear that. The other girl was saying;"Jou ma is a p...".

BB Mzansi gets new host

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.

He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins from the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.

Source: Briefly News