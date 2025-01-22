The South African talented Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma recently ventured into a different genre

The star was reported to have jumped in on Gqom with Toss and Durban star DJ Goldmax

The three stars recently previewed their upcoming new single on social media

Scotts Maphuma ventured to the Gqom genre. Image: @scotts_maphuma/goldmax_distructionboyz

Source: Instagram

The South African rising Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma has been breaking barriers in the music industry, and recently, he decided to try something different.

The Wishi Wishi hitmaker decided to branch out and try a new venture in the music game: Durban's popular genre, Gqom. In a recent social media post, it was announced that Scotts Maphuma was trying out the genre with Toss and Gqom DJ and music producer Goldmax.

Scotts Maphuma tried something different music-wise. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

@TheYanosUpdate shared a video of the Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma previewing his new song alongside DJ Goldmax on Twitter (X).

The clip was captioned:

"Scotts Maphuma jumps on Gqom with Toss and Goldmax."

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's new upcoming song

After the video of Maphuma and Goldmax previewing their new song went viral on social media, some netizens decided to flood the comment section with their reactions to the upcoming Gqom song. Here's what they had to say:

@ifti_235 said:

"There was a clip similar to this with a.k.a showing a beat. It sounded dope ... does anyone have a link to that clip?"

@Chiya_Galweni commented:

"This reminds me of Tembisa funk track."

@lastnumber9nine wrote:

"Can this Scotts Maphuma guy just go away."

@peterpapers_ responded:

"It's the year 2025, and Scott's is still recycling the same flow. Artistry is cooked in the South African music scene."

@nka_nesta replied:

"Yoh ha ah man, actually Toss made this song sound so much better."

@JusstAlpha tweeted:

"Yeah, no. He needs to pack it up."

Scotts Maphuma's Skuta Baba remix causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toss did the Skuta Baba amapiano freestyle and did the popular dance at the beach while on vacation.

The Amapiano singer stuck to his signature look of being shirtless while wearing black pants, and he was at the beach.

Source: Briefly News