DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma and their crew are cooking up some new music together

The gang previewed a new song, but it dropped in ratings once it reached social media

Fans dragged the musicians' creativity and accused them of remaking the same song over and over again

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma's new track failed to land with fans. Images: djmaphorisa, scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gave DJ Maphorisa and his crew a massive thumbs-down after previewing their new song.

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma tease new track

As the Biri Marung wave dies down, it looks like DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, and the rest are looking for another hit.

Along with Leemckrazy and Xduppy, the gang shared a video dancing to a new song while hanging out in the studio.

The unknown track comes just after Biri Marung was certified platinum and received rave reactions all across the country and abroad.

The track was also treated to its own dance challenge, which had social media buzzing that even Chris Brown hopped on it.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Scotts' new song

Netizens aren't impressed, convinced that the gang is so desperate for another hit that they remade Biri Marung:

xanti_bunguzana pointed out:

"All of Scotts' songs sound the same, man

La_Quica____ criticised:

"A remake of the same songs. Singing about the same things."

stjoaps wasn't impressed:

"The standard and quality of piano is dropping by the day."

SandaMat said:

"The beat is nice, but these songs are basically one and the same."

BucsFortune wrote:

"No, we are tired."

SidwellNjabulo posted:

"We are losing the lyrics in piano."

Bongani21101552 responded:

"This noise is what will finish Amapiano."

sandile_inn trolled:

"We all know who owns the masters."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small compete for awards

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's nominations at the Trace Awards.

The pair are competing in the same categories, and fans have already declared which Scorpion King deserved to win between the two:

kaylowdsi said:

"Kabza De Small, based on that Isimo album alone nje."

Source: Briefly News