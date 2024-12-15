Chris Brown couldn't have had a better first day of his two-day concert in South Africa as he went the extra mile for local supporters

The American performer incorporated South African music in his performance at the FNB Stadium

South African stans were delighted by the effort that Chris Brown put into entertaining his Mzansi audience

Chris Brown is the man of the moment after the first phase of his two-day concert in South Africa. The Loyal hitmaker announced that he was coming to South Africa in October 2024, which sparked excitement.

Chris Brown performed ‘Biri Marung’ at the FNB Stadium Day 1 concert, and fans were over the moon. Image: Gallo Images / HermaineM

Source: Getty Images

Fans were happy to share their reviews of Chris Brown's latest performance in the country. People were appreciative when the American artist showed that he paid attention to the music scene in South Africa.

Chris Brown nails amapiano dance at SA concert

In a video on X, shared by @_BlackZA Chris Brown danced to Biri Marung doing the Cash Kontant Huh challenge. Watch the video:

What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert

Chris Brown praised for performing amapiano

Breezy left his South African fans impressed after incorporating local music into his one-man show. Read people's comments below:

@Neoza_Monaiza said:

"He did his research 🔥👌🏾"

@MondliBrianZum1 wrote:

"Bekumnandi la (It was fun there.)"

@Molokomme_Qt commented:

"Wow this was beautiful 😍"

@lebo_lhshasha was impressed:

"How do you hate on such mara?😂💃"

@PLMscouting applauded:

"He is not out of touch and he understands our trends."

@sibusi93899 cheered:

"This boy ke star. Serious."

@MboMahocs gushed:

"When an artist does his homework and studies attention to detail 👌🏽"

Peeps question fans reselling their Chris Brown concert tickets

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans are excited about the long-awaited Chris Brown concert, which will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

With just a few days left, fans will be screaming at the top of their lungs during Chris Brown's concert. Some fans have raised concerns about the number of netizens on social media who seem to have second thoughts about attending.

Peeps speculated about why people may not be able to make it to Breezy's show. Ticketmaster also changed the prices of some tickets.

