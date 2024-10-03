Women For Change are demanding a boycott of the upcoming Chris Brown concert

The anti-GBV activists highlighted the singer's history of domestic violence and urged the organisers to reconsider the show

The statement sparked outrage among netizens, where a surprising number of women were against it

Women For Change are demanding that organisers cancel Chris Brown's concert over the singer's history of domestic violence.

Women For Change calls out Chris Brown concert organisers

As South Africans raise money for Chris Brown's concert happening on 14 December 2024, Women For Change wants the organisers to put a stop to the show.

The anti-GBV activists, which advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children in South Africa, released a statement addressing their concerns about the concert, considering the timing of Chris Brown's concert.

Not only does it come at a time when domestic violence and femicide have gone rampant in the country, but it also comes as a documentary detailing the singer's history of domestic violence prepares to be launched.

Along with a petition, Women For Change is demanding the organisers halt the show, hoping to bring more awareness to the plight of domestic violence and to stop endorsing offenders:

"We demand to know how Home Affairs could grant a visa to a convicted abuser to perform in South Africa. This decision is concerning and indicative of a systemic failure to protect the very individuals who need our support the most.

"We strongly urge concert organisers and decision-makers to reconsider hosting Chris Brown and call on the public to support our advocacy for a safer, more respectful society for all women and girls."

Mzansi reacts to Women For Change statement

Netizens and Mzansi women rubbished the statement and the organisation as they prepared to attend the concert:

natasha_davids said:

"Focus on the crime happening in South Africa and stop focusing on music concerts. We are going to that concert, and he is performing in South Africa whether you like it or not."

ReFeeLweH wrote:

"Local artists who are involved in abusing women are performing every week in this country, and you don’t call for them to be muted. Check home first before mingling in international things.

Sidney_Giselle posted:

"One incident with one woman 15 years ago; a woman who has since forgiven him, even dated him again after. He’s apologised and made steps to move forward ever since that day. People change! Can’t cancel greatness!"

whotfiscozy responded:

"Imagine listening to Chris Brown songs growing up and now you don’t wanna go see him live cause you’re woke."

Lala_CelesteM commented:

"You can't tell us what to do; see you there!"

