The award-winning American singer, rapper and dancer Chris Brown is headed to South Africa

Chris Brown took to Instagram to announce his tour date and the venue he will be performing at

His Johannesburg fans are excited and are awaiting ticket sales to commence; however, his Cape Town fans are disappointed

Chris Brown did not spare any time as he announced the date of his much-awaited South African performance.

Chris Brown's highly-anticipated South African performance will be happening in Johannesurg. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

When will Chris Brown perform in South Africa?

The King of R&B, Chris Brown, has announced the venue and date of his upcoming performance in Mzansi on Instagram. The award-winning US singer, rapper, and dancer trended for hours after he announced that he would be heading to SA.

Chris Brown will perform in Mzansi on 14 December 2024 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Brown announced that ticket sales will begin in October.

"Breezy in Jo’burg. Johannesburg, SA. December 14th, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, Oct 3rd at 10am."

Fans counting down the days till 14 December

Mzansi did not waste any time when they flooded his comments section with messages of excitement. More especially his Johannesburg fans; however, his Cape Town fans are disappointed and are asking for a petition to be drawn for another date to be added.

These are the reactions:

melissag_sasman cried:

"Chris, majority of your South African fans are in Cape Town 😢"

jermaindiego laughed:

"Why are Cape Town people in the comments acting like they special😭🤣"

chantie_king laughed:

"Mans didn’t give us time to save 😂"

kea_mashego sighed:

"I'm so glad it's not in Cape Town. 😭😂"

empress_k_official joked:

"No one’s getting Christmas presents this year 😂"

yumnahoorzook asked:

"Petition to come to CAPE TOWN as well 🥲🥲"

shawnee_reid danced:

"When Chris brown makes our whole 2024! Let’s get it SA💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻"

pdjokes said:

"Now this is what I’m talking about out."

Source: Briefly News