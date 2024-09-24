Busta Rhymes has been refining his Amapiano pallet while still in SA after his DStv Delicious Festival headline show

The US rap icon has been seen at several clubs, including Monarch and LIV Sandton, where he's been vibing to Yanos

Mzansi was here for it as social media users reacted to the hip-hop star's interesting uptake of the popular genre

US rapper Busta Rhymes has been making the most of his time in SA after visiting several local clubs. Images: @Musa_Khawula, @ItsTheeYZee

Source: Twitter

US rap megastar Busta Rhymes seems to be making the most of his South African visit, as more videos of him vibing at local clubs have emerged.

"Buster's" back in the motherland for the first time in over a decade after trading places with Janet Jackson to headline the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival on Saturday, 21 September.

Busta Rhymes riding Amapiano wave

Rhymes was one of two US artists, alongside singer Jason Derulo, to perform at the festival. Their star-power presence drew thousands to the event despite the cold Johannesburg weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Since then, Busta has been a notable hit at several clubs in the city, namely Monarch and LIV Sandton.

Notably, the rap icon has been seen adding his special vocal effects to Amapiano mixes while the DJ spins the decks.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a 98-second clip with the caption:

"Busta Rhymes vibing to Amapiano."

He is seen and heard making shooting sounds and the unholstering and reholstering action.

Busta gets the crowd involved when the DJ mixes the next track, intermittently saying:

"All right, give me the next classic ... put your hands in the air ... pull it up, pull it up. Now, let me say, people, are you ready?"

Saffas cackle at gun effects

The scenes got Mzansi vibing to Busta Rhyme's antics, with the video clocking almost 300,000 hits within 24 hours.

Briefly News looks at the hilarity in the comments.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"I think he's found a new home here in Southa. Kushubile emelika."

@PressPlaySA said:

"Wa ba thuntsha jaanong. Wa ba dubula (He is shooting them now)."

@KingMonnaKgotla added:

"He can go back home now, shame!"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News