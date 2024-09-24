Record producer Kabza De Small rang in the opening of his club Piano Hub following previous construction delays

Social media got a sneak peek of the interior of the club and a first look at the price list after the launch on Monday

Vocal online users wasted no time racing to the comments section to express their two cents on the stiff pricing

Mzansi had plenty to say about the pricing as Kabza De Small finally opened Piano Hub. Images: @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano DJ and record producer Kabza De Small finally ushered in the opening of his club, Piano Hub, on Monday.

Construction delays initially hampered its operation, but the hitmaker eventually settled on 23 September to launch the establishment.

Kabza De Small opens Piano Hub

In an Instagram post on 13 September, he confirmed that the Soweto venue was finally ready to trade.

The @SayEntrepreneur X page posted a snippet of its interior after the completion of construction a few weeks ago.

A menu with a catalogue of gins, vodkas, champagne, and tequila prices was posted for good measure, and let's say it's best to have pockets on steroids.

A quick glance at the champagne reveals the priciest, the Arman De Brignac and Louis Roederer Cristal, at R15000 a piece.

These also happen to the most expensive menu items.

The priciest tequila, Don Julio 1942, will set you back R11000, while the priciest cognac, Hennessy XO and D'usee XO, came in at R6600 a piece. Meanwhile, the most expensive whiskey, a 21-year-old Glenfiddich, cost a cool R8500.

Online community negotiates pricing

Now, as expected, Mzansi had the most to say about the menu, mostly laughing nervously over the cost of a beed

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@Phefadu_G wrote:

"People pay these [are the] hefty prices at clubs owned by Nigerians and white folks. So, I don't see why we shouldn't support our local legend."

@KingNema_Jnr said:

"He got his target market."

@SbuMasang added:

"I've realized long ago that I can't afford groove life."

@Buyani_ZN_2 added:

"This is not made for us shame. Ngoba ngeke bandla."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News