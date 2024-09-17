Kabza De Small Finally Announces Date for His Club Opening, Fans Raise Concerns About Star’s Safety
- Kabza De Small announced the official opening of his PianoHub Soweto nightclub on 23 September, following a recent postponement
- Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some congratulating him and others raising concerns about the dangers of the nightclub industry
- Many compared the risks to incidents involving DJ Sumbody, fearing for Kabza's safety in the business
Kabza De Small recently shared an update about his club Piano Hub's opening. The musician's fans and followers have been waiting anxiously since he postponed the launch a few weeks ago.
Kabza De Small shares details about his club
Musician Kabza De Small has announced that his highly anticipated club opening will take place in a few days. The star has been communicating with his fans about PianoHub Soweto on social media.
According to a post on X by MDN News, the Imithandazo hitmaker revealed that the Soweto-based club will officially open on 23 September. The post read:
"Kabza De Small is opening his nightclub & restaurant "PianoHub Soweto" on the 23rd of September."
SA concerned about Kabza's safety
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some congratulated the star on his new business venture, while others expressed concern about the dangers in the club industry.
@VITO_G_Wagon commented:
"Let’s hope we not gonna get into some Dj Somebody vibes. This night club business can be cruel. Congratulations and good luck to him."
@TwaRSA26 added:
"Phori trying to figure out a way to put his name on it so that he can also eat."
@eSheY__ said:
"So happy for him , at the same time abit worried about him, Club business is an industry full of mafias it's like a taxi industry , you got to know you story to survive , for example abo DJ sumbody and his friend😭didn't end well."
@JinKazama_VJ wrote:
"I don't understand why a person who makes enough to sustain himself would put their life by opening a nightclub."
@newsandchill said:
"This is a wrong move. He should focus on music and maybe invest in something else. This club industry is like taxi industry."
