DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, known as the Scorpion Kings, caused a stir online when their shopping video at a closed Louis Vuitton store in London went viral

Social media users criticised their lavish lifestyle, with some suggesting they should support local designers instead

The video sparked mixed reactions, highlighting concerns about wealth display and the impact of poverty on the community

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small caused a stir on social media when their video went viral. The stars reportedly had a Louis Vuitton store shut down while shopping.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa shops in London

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are the stars they think they are. The Mzansi hitmakers sparked a buzz when their shopping video trended online. The now-viral clip shared on X by a user with the handle @_BlackZA shows the Scorpion Kings showing their lavish side in an LV store. The caption read:

"Louis Vuitton London closes for Kabza and Dj Maphorisa to do some shopping."

Mzansi reacts to Kabza and Phori's video

Social media users blasted the Scorpion Kings for their lavish lifestyle. Many said they should have the same energy for local designers.

@breezerm85 said:

"Why would rich men be posting their riches? In fact, I keep it on the low down. But it is their dollars let them waste."

@UbuntuTruth commented:

"Here I am with a 4 year degree. Can’t even afford electricity."

@_Sir_Ken_10 added:

"In all honesty @DjMaphorisa behaves like those I blew it gang from Hammanskraal."

@fomax112 said:

"Poverty mentality is well and alive among our people rich or poor. That is the effect of slavery."

@mykhails wrote:

"Rich black people are pathetic. All they do is this pathetic show-off; next thing they’ll be pleading poverty and asking for donations. While their white peers are bush building legacies."

Mzansi finally gets first glance inside Kabza De Small’s club in Soweto

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that social media users have been anxiously waiting for Kabza De Small to launch his club, PianoHub. The star recently gave an update about the official opening, saying everything is on course.

Kabza De Small's club is about to be the biggest joint in the country. The Imithandazo hitmaker has been charting trends and hogging headlines since the news of his club. Fans were disappointed when he announced the extension of the launch date due to some hiccups.

