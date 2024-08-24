DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were recently spotted having fun together in a luxury clothing shop

Amapiano musicians DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small showed people just how close they are, especially when they spend money

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's viral videos of them shopping up a storm circulated on the socials

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small where recently serving friendship goals. Kabza De Small is known for being a big spender like his friend DJ Maphorisa.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small reportedly enjoyed the Louis Vuitton store after it was shut down for them. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa headed to a French label's store to shop to their heart's content. Fans discussed Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's lavish spending.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa shop at Louis Vuitton

In a video shared by @_BLackZA, DJ Maphorisa is shown in a luxury store with Kabza, where they are shopping. The French company allegedly closed its doors to let the stars have their fill. Watch the video below:

SA fascinated by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Many people were eager to see the two shopping. More videos showed how much fun they had together, and people remarked on how close Maphorisa and Kabza seemed. Read the comments below:

@sifiso16960408 commented:

"I know they’re loaded but don’t think this was a wise move, but anyways each to their own… I guess."

@iamDakaloCarter wrote:

"As long as there won't be a need to donate at some stage, they can spend it all they like."

@Its_Lifestyle7 said:

"I hope the devil won't come between these two brothers...they not only dependent on each other's strengths but also many other people around them depend on their success."

@011Johnn said:

"Hope they are paying their taxes and life insurance policies. Who thought kwaito will get extinct."

@_Sir_Ken_10 was unimpressed:

"In all honesty @DjMaphorisa behaves like those I blew it gang from Hammanskraal."

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa buying designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star, who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store, bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa is not afraid to part with a few thousand rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

A video of the star during the shopping spree was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Maluda012.

Source: Briefly News