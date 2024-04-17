DJ Maphorisa recently splurged R91,900 at the local designer store Galxboy, showcasing his extravagant shopping habits on Instagram

Fans praised him for supporting local brands, with many impressed by his fashion-forward style and willingness to spend big

Despite occasional criticism for his less extravagant purchases, DJ Maphorisa's fashion sense and support for local businesses have earned him admiration from fans

DJ Maphorisa is a big money spender and we love that about him. The star had his fans talking when he shared the receipt after a shopping spree in a local designer store.

DJ Maphorisa has been praised for supporting a local business. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa shares receipts after shopping at Galxboy

Shuu, DJ Maphorisa is definitely the type that shops without checking prices. The star might get dragged for his cheap pots and stove, but he doesn't play when it comes to fashion. Undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi, Phori showed that the title doesn't come cheap.

He recently took to his Instagram page to share how much he spent after shopping at Galxboy. The Abalele hitmaker posted a picture of his shopping bags. In another post, he posted a screenshot of his receipt showing that he forked out a cool R91,900 at the store. He captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Local is Leker @galxboy_sa

DJ Maphorisa hailed for supporting a local business

The star's fans praised him for also supporting local brands. Many couldn't get over the amount of money he used in the store.

@flaskmango said:

"You bought the whole store ."

@btiyani commented:

"Jiki jiki i bought you galaxybox therefore your album is mine."

@ntshangase_dhee added:

“Galaxyboy that’s culture” quote AKA"

@hope_mccry commented:

"People saying the math is not mathing, I’m judging y’all. I’m judging yall very hard. How did yall expect all the items to appear on this screenshot?"

@primy.mbali said:

"Thank you Atleast someone is not buy ing GUCCI only "

DJ Maphorisa’s epic collection of designer bags worth over R600k

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is known for his music, but he also is interested in clothing items. The musician's fashion collection shows he has a soft spot for accessories, especially bags.

Phori causes a stir whenever he shows off what he buys from world-famous designers. Briefly News put together a list of the music star's most expensive bag purchases, totalling a whooping R610 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News