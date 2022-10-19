DJ Maphorisa is quite the expert when it comes to getting his hands on famous brands' luxury bags

The amapiano musician showed off his taste over the years, and it screams opulence thanks to Lous Vuitton, Gucci and Dior's recognisable print

DJ Maphorisa wears it all and ran up quite the bill and judging from the special pieces that he posted on social media so far

DJ Maphorisa is known for his music, but he also is interested in clothing items. The musician's fashion collection shows he has a soft spot for accessories, especially bags.

DJ Maphorisa happily spends hundreds of thousands on designer bags that he loves to show off. Image: Instagram/@djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Phori causes a stir whenever he shows off what he buys from world-famous designers. Briefly News put together a list of the music star's most expensive bag purchases, totalling a whooping R610 000.

DJ Maphorisa's handbag collection worth over half a million rands

1. Maphorisa flaunts Birkin bag

Maphorisa owns one of the most coveted designer items, an Hermès Birkin bag. The musician shared pictures of his tan Birkin that cost R477 000.

The bag has been a long-time favourite of the rich and famous. Vogue reports that it is an exclusive handbag that is bought after a rigorous process where Hermès offers the client the bag. It is often rocked by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and other famous and rich people worldwide. The bag is lauded as one of the biggest signifiers of how well-off one is.

2. DJ Maphorisa loves Louis Vuitton

DJ Maphorisa showed off his Louis Vuitton collection. Briefly News reported that his side bag and wallet cost over R100 000.

Maphorisa flaunted his designer ensemble on Twitter. The DJ received much praise, as people were convinced he was living the life.

3. DJ Maphorisa is a Christian Dior man

Maphorisa also has some products from Christian Dior. Compared to his other bands that cost hundreds of thousands, his Dior backpack cost a modest R 33 000.

Phori impressed people as many recognised its iconic Dior monogram immediately. The DJ's taste in huge brands never goes unnoticed, and his fans are constantly floored.

