DJ Maphorisa became the talk of the town on social media after a popular Twitter user shared a funny post about him

According to the tweet, the Amapiano DJ is one of South Africa's top 10 hottest female celebrities in South Africa

Because Phori is clearly a man, many netizens were perplexed by the list but also found the error amusing to joke about

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Maphorisa making the top 10 hottest female celebrities in South Africa has netizens sharing funny posts on Twitter.

Source: Instagram

South Africa will never be able to overcome the allegation that it is a film, not a country.

Recently, a popular Mzansi celebrity and Amapiano star, DJ Maphorisa, made the top 10 list of the hottest female celebs in South Africa, and that made social media users laugh.

Clearly shocked because Phori is a man, the tweet shared by a popular Mzansi Twitter influencer brought Twitter to a halt. In the screenshot @ChrisExcel102 shared, Phori's name is listed alongside the most beautiful Mzansi female celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi, Nomzamo Mbatha, and many more.

On Twitter, @ChrisExcel102 shared the following mistake by Google:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans share hilarious reactions to Maphorisa making top 10 hottest female celebrities in South Africa

People didn't believe Chris' tweet at first, so they went to Google. It turned out to be true, and they couldn't stop sharing amusing posts about the error.

Other Twitter users began to speculate on what could have caused the rib-cracking mistake. Some internet users believe it's because of DJ Maphorisa's recent experimental fashion, which includes wearing tights and doeks.

Netizens made the following jokes about the situation:

@Cool_guyJsomtin said:

"It's true I just Googled it."

@Tobile92476700 shared:

"The something wrong with the list "

@khuliso22 replied:

"So lady Dj Maphorisa is hot "

@Truthte83602973 posted:

"He should be number 1 on that list."

@Debese2 wrote:

"Oh, I thought you were making it up. I just went and checked."

@sithole_batlar also said:

"Dineo Ranaka Is Also On The List"

@BlaqSun86 also shared:

"Maybe that other deadlocked dude with a Cressida is number 11."

@Gabriel80337753 also wrote:

"I'm dead Aus'phori"

@fact_droppa also posted:

"It's the doek bra."

@CarelesMavunda added:

"This gonna be a real fight "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News