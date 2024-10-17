Thuli Phongolo is allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend

The DJ has been linked with a prominent businessman who reportedly bought her latest car

Mzansi is stunned that Thuli actually left DJ Maphorisa despite rumours of them getting back together

Thuli Phongolo allegedly went on a vacation with her new baller boyfriend. Images: thuliphongolo

Our girl, Thuli Phongolo, is reportedly living her best life in Cape Town and has even landed a new man!

Thuli Phongolo's new man unmasked

Months after confirming her split from DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo is said to have moved on and is living her best life.

Having recently shown off her stunning Lamborghini Urus, Twitter (X) user sanelenkosixx alleges that the car was not bought by Porry, despite netizens' beliefs, but by another gentleman.

The gossipmonger claims that Thuli is now seeing businessman, Malombo, the alleged president of the Presidential Cartel, who apparently bought the former 2Faced member her new ride:

"Thuli Phongolo is currently on vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend, the President of the Presidential Cartel, Malombo, who allegedly bought her a Lamborghini Urus."

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli Phongolo's love life

Netizens are stunned to find out that Thuli isn't, in fact, seeing DJ Maphorisa anymore:

AkanimiltonM was surprised:

"She’s no longer dating Maphorisa?"

Kim_Laura1 joked:

"Where's Phori now? This is messed up. The highest bidder won."

MartinMmako wrote:

"So Thuli is really done with Phori?"

Meanwhile, others claimed that there was no way Porry would buy Thuli such an expensive car, saying she had to move on to someone who would:

tumi_iss posted:

"Weh, that time I thought it was Phori! I knew he’d never be capable of such."

NothileMaZondi said:

"I knew Phori wasn’t going to buy any hun a lambo but himself or Kabza."

MvubuNgawo wrote:

"She takes this slay queen thing very seriously."

Thuli Phongolo flaunts Louis Vuitton bag

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's pricey Louis Vuitton handbag.

Though it was cute, Mzansi bashed the DJ and called her irresponsible for spending that much on a bag.

