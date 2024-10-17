Thuli Phongolo Enjoys Cape Town Vacay With Alleged New Boyfriend, Mzansi Reacts: “Where’s Phori Now”
- Thuli Phongolo is allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend
- The DJ has been linked with a prominent businessman who reportedly bought her latest car
- Mzansi is stunned that Thuli actually left DJ Maphorisa despite rumours of them getting back together
Our girl, Thuli Phongolo, is reportedly living her best life in Cape Town and has even landed a new man!
Thuli Phongolo's new man unmasked
Months after confirming her split from DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo is said to have moved on and is living her best life.
Having recently shown off her stunning Lamborghini Urus, Twitter (X) user sanelenkosixx alleges that the car was not bought by Porry, despite netizens' beliefs, but by another gentleman.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The gossipmonger claims that Thuli is now seeing businessman, Malombo, the alleged president of the Presidential Cartel, who apparently bought the former 2Faced member her new ride:
"Thuli Phongolo is currently on vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend, the President of the Presidential Cartel, Malombo, who allegedly bought her a Lamborghini Urus."
Mzansi weighs in on Thuli Phongolo's love life
Netizens are stunned to find out that Thuli isn't, in fact, seeing DJ Maphorisa anymore:
AkanimiltonM was surprised:
"She’s no longer dating Maphorisa?"
Kim_Laura1 joked:
"Where's Phori now? This is messed up. The highest bidder won."
MartinMmako wrote:
"So Thuli is really done with Phori?"
Meanwhile, others claimed that there was no way Porry would buy Thuli such an expensive car, saying she had to move on to someone who would:
tumi_iss posted:
"Weh, that time I thought it was Phori! I knew he’d never be capable of such."
NothileMaZondi said:
"I knew Phori wasn’t going to buy any hun a lambo but himself or Kabza."
MvubuNgawo wrote:
"She takes this slay queen thing very seriously."
Thuli Phongolo flaunts Louis Vuitton bag
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's pricey Louis Vuitton handbag.
Though it was cute, Mzansi bashed the DJ and called her irresponsible for spending that much on a bag.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za