Thuli Phongolo has reportedly bought a new Lamborghini Urus and couldn't wait to show it off

The former Generations actress flaunted photos of her new ride valued at R7M and had social media buzzing

Mzansi is curious about Thuli's source of income, with some claiming that she got it from DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo showed off her R7M Lamborghini Urus. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo is reportedly the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, and our girl is cruising nicely!

Thuli Phongolo shows off new Lamborghini

It appears that blessings continue to follow Thuli Phongolo after the former 2Faced member got herself a new car.

Twitter (X) user sanelenkosixx shared snaps from Thuli's Instagram stories showing off her stunning Lamborghini Urus and even took her friends for a ride.

This comes just months after she showed off her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for a Valentine's Day photo shoot, and it looks like Thuli has added another toy to her garage:

Mzansi reacts to Thuli Phongolo's new car

Netizens are wondering how Thuli is able to fund her luxurious lifestyle without acting gigs and inconsistent event bookings.

The original poster alleged that she never broke up with her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, who is behind all the spoils:

"She never broke up with Dj Maphorisa.

"Then he apologises with a car worth R7 Million, so guess what? She’s never leaving."

Here's what peeps said:

hoemie_ said:

"Less congratulating, more investigating."

tarantino125 was stunned:

"I still don’t know how she went from being Namhla on Generations to this."

ShaunMunonoka wrote:

"I understand Samthing Soweto's anger."

AbulelaF claimed:

"Maphorisa really spoils her; she’s never ever leaving that man."

Thuli Phongolo shows off Louis Vuitton bag

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thuli Phongolo's stunning green Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini bag worth over R100K.

The former Generations star had social media users scratching their heads at how she could afford her luxurious lifestyle, with others saying it was a bad financial decision that Thuli would one day regret:

CalliePhakathi said:

"Jiki jiki, they'll be homeless asking for donations."

