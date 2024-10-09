Kabza De Small Gifts Dlala Thukzin Pioneer Headphone: “I Don’t Know How Long I’ve Wanted These”
- Our fave, Kabza De Small, recently made Dlala Thukzin's day with a special gift
- The Imithandazo hitmaker gifted Thukzin with a Pioneer headphone, perfect for when he's blazing the decks
- Thukzin showed love to Kabza and expressed his appreciation while showing off his gift
Kabza De Small recently dropped some money to spoil fellow DJ, Dlala Thukzin.
Dlala Thukzin shows off gift from Kabza De Small
Kabza De Small made Dlala Thukzin's day when he added a new toy to his DJing accessories.
Taking to his Instagram story, the iPlan hitmaker shared a photo of his brand-new Pioneer HDJ Cue 1 Single Side Headphone that disc jockeys usually use behind the decks.
This comes at the perfect time after Thukzin officially released his new album, Finally Famous Too, and he told Kabza that it was just what he needed:
"A very special gift from Papta. I don't know how long I've wanted these. Thank you, @KabeloMotha."
TimesLIVE shared a screenshot from Thukzin's Instagram story.
Dlala Thukzin releases album
The wait is finally over, and fans can finally feast on what Dlala Thukzin has been cooking.
The DJ/ producer officially released his highly anticipated album, Finally Famous Too to rave reviews from fans who have already declared it an instant classic:
idriss_samey said:
"Track 3 is my favourite song on this album. Nice beat flow and melodies, thanks for this song."
amicable_savage requested:
"Dankie! We also need Khumbula the balcony mix version."
__kxlii was grateful:
"Thukzin and always giving us a fire project before the festive season."
_jaysounds praised Thukzin:
"Congratulations, my GOAT, album of the year. I can’t wait to work with you one day."
tuffguy_small wrote:
"@dlalathukzin wuMalume manje kuloMculo abangphukisayo abang'fonele."
facil_rsa posted:
"We've got a spoiler for the album of the year. Congrats, bhuti!"
