Dlala Thukzin recently announced that he plans to drop his upcoming album, Finally Famous Too

The DJ/ producer posted a hilarious public statement to share the news and fooled his followers

Mzansi is relieved by the lighthearted message and couldn't wait to hear new tunes from Thukzin

Dlala Thukzin's album announcement had fans in stitches. Images: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Dlala Thukzin plays too much, and he nearly had fans fooled with his album announcement.

Dlala Thukzin announces new album

Mzansi recently learned that New Music Fridays would come with a special release from Dlala Thukzin.

The iPlan hitmaker shared a letter of apology addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa, the GNU, supporters and the public at large, which first read as something of grave concern - for other musicians, that is.

Thukzin announced that he would be releasing a sequel to Finally Famous with a new album, Finally Famous Too, on Friday, 27 September 2024, as we inch closer to the festive season.

Coming from headlining the Ama Fest, Thukzin also posted the project's artwork and said he was excited to share his new music with his loving fans:

"Dlala Thukzin is thrilled to share this significant creative milestone with fans and supporters. We anticipate the commotion and tension this beautiful release is said to do on the charts as well as the industry at large."

Mzansi reacts to Dlala Thukzin's announcement

Fans were in stitches at Thukzin's album announcement:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, admitted:

"I had to read it twice!"

Mzansi actress, Pearl Thusi, wrote:

"You're so problematic!"

chuck__black was impressed:

"Epic release statement."

nailsbystha said:

"You have just made my weekend!"

mluhkhumalo was excited:

"We’re getting ready for December now."

djkaymoworld posted:

"All protocols observed! We as a nation accept, leadership."

sodi_thandolwethu was relieved:

"Yoh. I thought you were postponing your event; I nearly died."

