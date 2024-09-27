Zuko SA is beaming with pride after bagging a nomination at the upcoming South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

The multi-award-winning musician was recognised in the Best Afro-Pop Album category for his newly-released album

Briefly News caught up with Zuko about his nomination and how budding musicians can draw inspiration from his growth in the music industry

Zuko SA said his SAMA nomination was the beginning of even more achievements. Images: Supplied, Instagram/ zuko_sa

Zuko SA said his SAMA nomination was a testament to his blossoming career in the music industry.

Zuko SA speaks on SAMA nomination

Multi-award-winning singer, Zuko SA, has a lot to be thankful for after being nominated at the South African Music Awards alongside fellow Afro-pop musicians.

He is recognised in the Best Afro-Pop Album category, and it's a very tight competition with the likes of Inkabi Zezwe and Nomfundo Moh, with whom Zuko previously collaborated on Muntu Wami.

This newly released album, Umkhonto, which features hit songs, Andikalibali as well as the title track, got him to the door, and it's only a matter of time before he adds the SAMA to his flourishing trophy cabinet.

He told Briefly News that the nomination represented the beginning of even greater opportunities:

"As a young artist with big dreams from the Eastern Cape in a small village called Ngcingwane in iDutywa, this represents the beginning of even more greater achievements through my new album, Umkhonto."

Zuko went on to share the key ingredients to growth in the music industry:

"There is no formula to success in the music industry, but discipline and consistency in growing your craft."

Peeps show love to Zuko SA

Fans are rooting for Zuko to win, while others acknowledge the tight competition he was in:

hla.hla2003 said:

"Zuko SA has got to bring this home!"

TheNIR_ was conflicted:

"This is a very, very tough category because Zuko SA, Lwah and Blaq Diamond dropped really amazing albums. #SAMA30"

phumlamusic was excited:

"Nantsoke!"

