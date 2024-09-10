Babes Wodumo and DJ Kotin are in a dispute over a soon-to-be-released song they collaborated on, with Babes now wanting the song for herself

DJ Kotin, frustrated by Babes and her team's change of heart, insists the song, Nzo Nzo Nzo , will feature on his upcoming album

The track is a collaboration between DJ Kotin, Babes Wodumo, and Madanon, and Kotin confirms he owns the song

Babes Wodumo and DJ Kotin are allegedly in a heated dispute over their soon-to-be-released hit song. The famous DJ teased the song on social media, claiming that it would be the song to revive Babes' dying career.

Babes Wodumo and DJ Kotin are allegedly at loggerheads over their unreleased song. Image: @djkotin and Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images

Babes Wodumo and DJ Kotin fight over hit song

Top Mzansi artists Babes Wodumo and DJ Kotin reportedly failed to reach common ground over a song they collaborated on. The Gqom queen was featured on DJ Kotin's song but now wants it all to herself.

According to ZiMoja, sources close to the matter said everything was going according to plan until Babes and her team heard the song and noted that it had the potential to become a summer hit. Now, they want to keep it. According to the sources, the song Nzo Nzo Nzo is a collaboration between DJ Kotin, Babes Wodumo, and Madanon.

"They changed their mind during the listening session and decided that they wanted to keep the song."

DJ Kotin confirms ownership of the song

DJ Kotin wants to release the song as part of his upcoming album. The star is said to be frustrated by Babes Wodumo and her team's greediness. He noted that he owns the song, and Mzansi will hear it on his album. He said:

"That is my song, and she knows that. The song you referring to will only come out on the full album."

