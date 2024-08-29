Zahara's family and her management are reportedly at odds with Csana over an unreleased song

The singers recorded their track months before Zahara passed away, and now it's being halted for release over disputes

This after Zahara received two posthumous nominations at the Afro-soul Music Awards

Zahara's family and management are apparently at loggerheads with Csana after the singer attempted to release their song without their consent.

Csana struggles with song release

Months after Zahara's untimely death, it has been reported that the singer had unreleased music recorded before she passed.

According to ZiMoja, the Loliwe hitmaker made a song titled Emva Kwendlu with Easter Cape homegirl, Csana, but it seems it will be long before that song makes it to fans' playlists.

This is apparently due to Zahara's family and management refusing to have the song released without proper negotiations or listening to it.

A source reveals that the late singer's sisters are also hoping to cash out from the single after reportedly selling most of her priced possessions, including her furniture.

The publication reports that despite having high hopes for the song, Csana and her team are forced to hold off on the release until both camps reach an agreement.

Zahara nominated at Afro-soul Music Awards

Despite allegedly having her awards sold, Zahara now stands to win more accolades after being nominated at the upcoming Afro-soul Music Awards.

Briefly News reported on the late singer's two posthumous nominations, one for the Best Female Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy category, and the other for Best Afro Album Of Democracy for her debut album, Loliwe.

The awards are set to take place on 26 October 2024 at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

Zahara's sisters reportedly kicked out of her house

In more Zahara updates, Briefly News shared details about the late singer's sisters being evicted from her Roodepoort house after it was auctioned.

The Mkutukana sisters, Lumka and Bandezwa, apparently took the built-in stove from the kitchen before making their way out after reportedly selling other items.

