South African singer Zahara's family has continued to face mounting financial troubles after her passing

Zahara lived in a sizable home worth millions that the family has been trying to retain after her passing

The latest update about the Loliwe hitmaker's family stirred a reaction from Zahara's best friend Vusi Nova

Zahara passed away in December 2023. The musician's financial troubles came to light after she lost her life.

Zahara's family has tried their best to retain her home. Despite their efforts, the family has failed to raise money to keep Zahara's house.

Zahara's family's financial struggles escalate

According to Sunday World, Zahara's family has started selling her furniture. The items are described as luxury and are allegedly being distributed on WhatsApp with price tags. The items for sell include couches, every fridge and bought area, a TV, and more.

Bandezwa Mkutukana-Febana, Zahara's sister, reportedly took residence in Zahara's home when the musician was hospitalised. Zahara's close friend in the entertainment industry, Vusi Nova, promised to always take care of her family. Regarding the selling of the furniture, he said:

“I am always there for the stuff that they need and for the parents but they did not tell me anything about selling furniture. I am so shocked about what you are telling me. I didn’t know,

Zahara's cousin and former manager confirmed that they were selling the furniture. Mpho Xaba, Zahara's husband, declined to comment, saying:

"I have no comment with regards to Zahara and her family’s shenanigans.”

South Africa reacts to Zahara's furniture sale

Many people shared their thoughts after seeing the details of how Zahara's family was surviving without her. Read the comments below:

@ObbyBaloyi said:

"A lesson to the living, the ones who bought houses and have not taken insurance in case they die or lose their jobs. A lesson to the rich, if you have time to settle that house, do so, you can die at anytime."

@DonMasakala commented:

"A painful part of many black people who appear rich."

@uKhondlo_Omuhle wrote:

"A continuation of a sad ending."

@busiwe_bubu agreed:

"Zahara story is very sad shame."

@Zinebarbiedup remarked:

"I’m just glad she did not leave kids behind."

@Joyfield16 speculated:

"That family is a problem. Can they even afford to pay the water bill?"

@lesibamike noted:

"Living in the suburbs is not cheap, even if the property is paid off, rates and taxes, maintenance, water and lights etc are exorbitant."

SARS targets the late Zahara's estate for R3M debt

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara was a beloved South African artist, and SARS insists that she owed them money. The musician's estate is under scrutiny from the taxman, posthumously.

South Africans shared their thoughts about SARS in a letter of demand for Zahara, who is deceased. Netizens then shared their thoughts about SARS as they discussed the Afropop singer.

Many people shared their opinions about SARS's plans for Zahara's estate. Netizens questioned whether SARS can enact a letter of demand for someone who is deceased. According to SARS, a 20% estate duty is due to them for an estate valued at more than R3.5 million, which is due when one dies.

