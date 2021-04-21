UP online application 2024/2025: status, closing date, fee, form

Are you looking forward to joining The University of Pretoria in pursuit of your dream career? There is no better way to kick-start your enrollment process than with the UP online application procedure. The details of this procedure will equip you on what is required of you, especially if you want to join the institution in 2024.

The University of Pretoria is a world-class South African higher learning institution renowned for academic excellence. Photo: pexels.com, @universityofpretoria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Pretoria is one of the institutions that have embraced technology and fully transitioned to an online application process for prospective students. This new procedure is more straightforward, so if you wish to join the institution, you might want to read on to learn about the UP online application process and the critical dates for 2024 prospective students.

University of Pretoria online application

The University of Pretoria engages its applicants through a competitive application process ahead of their enrollment. The application process for 2025 is exclusively accessible online and will open up on 1 April 2024.

Being knowledgeable about the procedure and the important dates will help you have a better chance of earning a place in the institution.

The requirements of the online application procedure are a working email address and stable internet access. The university's system is not compatible with the following web-based email services: Outlook, Hotmail, Live, Ymail, and Webmail.

University of Pretoria undergraduate application

Before starting the application process, you should ensure that you have the required documentation. The documents required are:

A copy of your ID or passport

Grade 11 report or final school certificate

Proof of payment of the application fee

An affidavit or document indicating proof of family income (if applicable)

The application process consists of three phases: application, admission, and registration. Here are the steps on how to apply to UP University.

UP online application form. Photo: up.ac.za

Source: UGC

Visit the official UP online application portal. Click on the "Apply Now" link. Select "Start new application". A data privacy notice will pop up. Select "OK". Select "Undergraduate" from the "Career of Study" drop-down list. Select "2024" as your first year of study. Enter your student number (if you have previously studied at UP) in the field required. Complete all the required fields. Add the security code and click on "Go". You will receive an email with your application ID and password. Log in to your application using your ID and password. Complete your personal information, contact details, demographic details, and tertiary education details. Select your final school year and exam authority. Search for the name of the high school you attended and complete the remaining fields. Enter your final grade 11 or grade 12 results. Select your study program. Indicate whether you would like to be considered for residence and financial aid. Upload your required documents. Verify your application and pay the application fee (if required). Submit your application.

Note: The University of Pretoria will send you the information about the next steps after a successful application.

University of Pretoria postgraduate application

The University of Pretoria's application fees are affordable for learners. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

To apply for a postgraduate programme, you will need to have the following documents:

ID or passport

Academic transcripts

Degree certificates

Proof of payment

Follow the steps below to apply:

Visit the official UP online application portal. Click on the "Apply Now" link. Select "Start new application". A data privacy notice will pop up. Select "OK". Select Postgraduate" from the "Career of Study" drop-down list. Select "2024" as your first year of study. Enter your student number (if you have previously studied at UP) in the field required. Complete all the required fields. Add the security code and click on "Go". You will receive an email with your application ID and password. Log in to your application using your ID and password. Follow the prompts to complete your application and submit all the required documents.

Note: If your application is successful, you will need to register for your program and pay the tuition fees. Foreign students will need to apply for a certificate of evaluation from the South African Qualifications Authority.

University of Pretoria application fee

The University of Pretoria's application fees are affordable for learners interested in joining different programmes. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of R300.

New applications for the 2025 study year will open on 1 April 2024. Prospective learners must comply with the application deadlines for their submissions to become valid. The closing dates for other faculties are on 31 May 2024, while that of the Faculty of Veterinary Science closes on 30 June.

How do you check your application status at the University of Pretoria?

UP online application status check. Photo: up.ac.za

Source: UGC

The university has provided prospectus students with the option to track their applications online. The UP application status check option is available on the University of Pretoria website. The process requires a prospectus student to set up a UP username and password by following these steps:

Visit the University of Pretoria portal. Click the "My UP Login" link to access the UP login page. If you are a first-time user, select the "New user" button. Enter your username and SA National ID (or passport). Create a password following the provided criteria and click "Proceed." Set up responses for at least three "Challenge Questions" of your choice. Click "Save" to confirm your challenge question responses. You will receive confirmation and click "OK" to return to the login page. Enter your username and the newly created password, then click "Submit." You will land on the "UP Study Application Portal". Click either the "Student Centre" hyperlink or the green "Go" button. You will see a box labelled "UP Student Centre." Click on the "UP Student Centre" to access a collection of hyperlinks. Look for the "Admission Status" link and click on it to track your study application status.

Is the University of Pretoria open for 2024/2025 application?

The application for the 2024/2025 academic period will open on 1 April 2024. When you submit your study application, you will need to pay an application fee of R300.

How to apply at the University of Pretoria while upgrading?

For you to apply, you are advised to contact the respective faculty for detailed information regarding the entrance requirements for the specific degree you are interested in and how to apply.

What documents are needed to apply for the University of Pretoria?

You will need a copy of your ID or passport, grade 11 report or final school certificate, proof of payment of the application fee and an affidavit or document indicating proof of family income (if applicable).

Is the University of Pretoria a good institution?

Since its inception in 1908, the University of Pretoria has progressively maintained a clean record of quality graduates with mastery in multi-faculty research skills. For this reason, UP remains a centre of academic excellence beyond South Africa, given that thousands of local and international learners are enrolling annually.

To be a part of the University of Pretoria, you have to follow the UP online application procedure above by checking the requirements and initiating your application process through online forms. Ensure you have all the required documents, and also make your application before the closing dates.

Briefly.co.za published an article about the best public high schools in Pretoria. Several reputable public high schools in Pretoria offer quality education at an affordable fee.

Some of these institutions include St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls, The Glen High School, Hoërskool Wonderboom and Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School. Read on to find out more about these institutions and what they offer.

Source: Briefly News