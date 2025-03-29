A structure in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, collapsed, and it caused the deaths of two people

The men were trapped under the rubble of a property that was still under construction and were trapped for hours

South Africans lamented the deaths, and some questioned the quality of the construction work being done

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA blamed poor construction after two workers died in Phoenix, KZN. Images: Reaction Unit South Africa/ Facebook and stock image by Fizkes/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PHOENIX, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans questioned the quality of a building that collapsed and claimed the lives of two people in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, on 29 March 2025.

What happened in Phoenix?

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the two men were employed by a construction company and were digging a trench. A retaining wall, sand and metal reinforcing fell on the Mozambican nationals, and they were trapped in the rubble. The RUSA paramedics and reaction officers responded to a call from the scene, and they declared them dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Similar structural collapses

One of the most tragic building collapses was the George Building collapse which happened on 17 May 2024. An incomplete multi-story structure collapsed in the Western Cape, and it left scores of people trapped in the rubble. It's estimated that 34 people lost their lives.

Three construction workers died, and others were presumed dead after an embankment collapsed at a construction site in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, a day after the George building collapse. While rescuers were trying to rescue them, another section of the structure collapsed.

One person was injured when a structure collapsed in Lenasia on 8 January this year. The injured person suffered head injuries and was reportedly the only person on site when it happened.

Two people died in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal when a building partly collapsed. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on RUSA's Facebook post shared their views.

Bongani DBongs Mthembu said:

"I once worked for a construction company. We were not allowed to do any digging if the soil was wet or build any wall, but lately it's very common to see people working in wet conditions on construction sites."

Desmon Sewpershad said:

"I'm not saying that this is the case, but I have noticed most people want building work done cheap. Tools and equipment cost a lot. Contractors' transport costs. Professional work costs. So if people want their job done properly, please hire people who know what they are doing."

Emmanuel Veloo said:

"Truly sad that two people had to lose their lives due to what seems like a lack of pre-checks."

Anand Govender said:

"I'm having the same issue with my neighbour. He built without plans. Town planning received new plans after a wall collapsed."

BruceandCollete Overall said:

"I cannot believe that they were made to dig in that dangerous area."

Eastern Cape wall collapse kills 5

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five people died and 16 were injured when a wall collapsed in the Eastern Cape. The incident happened in Ngcobo in May.

The rescuers took six hours to rescue the injured. The mayor of the municipality said an investigation had been launched into the collapse.

Source: Briefly News